Former Toledo Walleye goaltender Max Milosek has signed with Toledo's top rival, the Fort Wayne Komets. Milosek, who posted a 13-3-1 record for the Walleye last season, was penciled in as Toledo's No. 1 starter going into the season. A logjam among goalies in the Detroit Red Wings system, however, limited Milosek’s playing time. Toledo serves as Detroit's Double-A affiliate. The NHL club has assigned goaltenders Sebastian Cossa, John Lethemon, and Victor Brattstrom to the Walleye at various points this season.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO