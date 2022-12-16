Read full article on original website
What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?
Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Furniture, Dishes, and More Left Behind: Abandoned Farmhouse Near Tecumseh, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go...an old abandoned farmhouse somewhere along M-50 near Tecumseh. Looking at the photos, the house seems to have been overtaken by nature...all the weeds, bushes,...
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?
The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
There’s a Good Chance Michigan Enjoys a White Christmas This Year
If you're in Michigan, there's a good chance you'll get your wish in 2022. Weather forecasters are in relative agreement that Michigan cities like Lansing, Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo will be plunged into a 2-week deep-freeze as we end the year, beginning this weekend. According to AccuWeather.com, much of...
Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake
I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
Win a Pair of Tickets to the Lansing Bridal Show!
The Lansing Bridal Show will be at Eagle Eye Golf & Banquet Center in Bath on January 8, 2023. Here's your chance to get in for free! All you have to do is fill out the form below to enter. Oh, and there's this. One lucky winner from among all...
Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum Help Unveil Academy of Country Music’s New Nashville Headquarters
When the Academy of Country Music opened its new Nashville facility on Wednesday (Dec. 14), they brought along the organization's reigning New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year to help celebrate. "Being from Texas myself, I'm thrilled to have the awards in Texas next...
Did You Know the Inspiration for Elaine on ‘Seinfeld’ Lives in Grand Blanc?
When the hit NBC Show Seinfeld ended on May 14, 1998, many fans were left hanging. After 9 seasons, viewers wanted some final closure for the characters and where their lives ended up. We can now let you know, Elaine got married, moved to Grand Blanc, Michigan, had four children, and is making a difference in her community as President of Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid. Yes, really.
