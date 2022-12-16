ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous. KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is described as a 27-year-old Black man,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone

On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
MERRIAM, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents

The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Suspect arrested, charged in KCK shooting that left man dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 9. According to the police, 31-year-old Alvaro R. Lozano has been charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from a shooting that happened...
KANSAS CITY, KS
abc17news.com

Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white Kansas City charter school teacher has been fired after students recorded him using a racial slur several times. Officials at University Academy said the teacher, Johnny Wolfe, was fired and school officials are planning several steps to improve the school’s culture and diversity. University Academy is a K-12 school with about 1,100 students, most of whom are Black. Students and alumni complained about Wolfe last month after students took several videos and recordings of him repeating the racial slur in his history and African American studies classes. In the recordings, Wolfe defended his use of the slur, saying he was speaking in an educational context.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas governor makes stop in Roeland Park to discuss tax break plan

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Roeland Park on Monday morning to discuss a three-tier tax break plan. If passed, the combined cuts would save Kansans $500 million over the next three years. You may remember Gov. Kelly’s ‘Axe the Food Tax’ plan...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

KC shelters gather gear, space for homeless as winter moves in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unsheltered in our community are getting help staying warm this winter from several shelters, including Shelter KC and City Union Mission. Shelter KC on Cherry Street is prepping for its second annual “Christmas at the Crossroads” event that will give those in need clothes, boots, gifts, and time to get out of the cold on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy