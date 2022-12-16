Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous. KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is described as a 27-year-old Black man,...
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
A Missouri woman was arrested last week after escaping handcuffs and stealing a police vehicle before a shooting at Kansas City International Airport that injured an officer, according to reports. Fox station WDAF in Kansas City reported that Lacy Perry of Independence, Missouri was charged in Platte County with first-degree...
Some Kansas City-area police shift K9s due to Missouri’s marijuana legalization
Some Kansas City-area police departments shift the responsibilities of K9 officers trained to detect marijuana since it is legal in Missouri.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Kansas City-area school districts announce changes ahead of winter storm
Lee's Summit school district switched to virtual learning while Raymore-Peculiar School District canceled classes ahead of Thursday's storm.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
kcur.org
This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone
On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
kcur.org
Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents
The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
KCTV 5
Suspect arrested, charged in KCK shooting that left man dead
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 9. According to the police, 31-year-old Alvaro R. Lozano has been charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from a shooting that happened...
abc17news.com
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white Kansas City charter school teacher has been fired after students recorded him using a racial slur several times. Officials at University Academy said the teacher, Johnny Wolfe, was fired and school officials are planning several steps to improve the school’s culture and diversity. University Academy is a K-12 school with about 1,100 students, most of whom are Black. Students and alumni complained about Wolfe last month after students took several videos and recordings of him repeating the racial slur in his history and African American studies classes. In the recordings, Wolfe defended his use of the slur, saying he was speaking in an educational context.
One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas’ Rosedale neighborhood
A person is dead after a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas near Lloyd Street.
KCTV 5
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
KCTV 5
Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
KCTV 5
Kansas governor makes stop in Roeland Park to discuss tax break plan
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Roeland Park on Monday morning to discuss a three-tier tax break plan. If passed, the combined cuts would save Kansans $500 million over the next three years. You may remember Gov. Kelly’s ‘Axe the Food Tax’ plan...
KCTV 5
KC shelters gather gear, space for homeless as winter moves in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unsheltered in our community are getting help staying warm this winter from several shelters, including Shelter KC and City Union Mission. Shelter KC on Cherry Street is prepping for its second annual “Christmas at the Crossroads” event that will give those in need clothes, boots, gifts, and time to get out of the cold on Friday.
KCTV 5
Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
KCTV 5
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
One 19-year-old's wish was slated to be granted two years ago, which was before the pandemic forced her to press pause on her plans. There's a booming cash crop sprouting on a farm north of the river, but it's not your typical operation or your typical food! Tonight, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers shows you a grower supplying the fungus among us...
