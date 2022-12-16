ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Ukraine-Russia news: Putin pledges unlimited funds to Russian army as ally wants to send female inmates to war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to channel unlimited funds into the Russian army in a speech delivered as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the White House.Mr Putin vowed to ensure that Russia’s nuclear forces are combat-ready, adding that Russia’s hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” – will be ready for deployment in the near future.His speech, taking place during an end-of-year meeting of Russia’s top defence chiefs, coincided with Mr Zelensky making his first visit out of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country.The Ukrainian president has arrived in Washington DC to meet US President Joe Biden...

