‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Zelenskiy gives Biden military medal from HIMARS unit captain
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of American support for Ukraine's defense against a Russian onslaught.
‘You’ll never stand alone’: Biden pledges support to Zelenskiy during US visit
Joe Biden has promised Volodymyr Zelenskiy that “you will never stand alone” as the Ukrainian leader visited the White House in a bid to keep American weapons supplies flowing for the war against Russia. Zelenskiy, wearing his now trademark green military-style trousers and shirt, welcomed the US support...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Ukraine-Russia news: Putin pledges unlimited funds to Russian army as ally wants to send female inmates to war
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to channel unlimited funds into the Russian army in a speech delivered as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the White House.Mr Putin vowed to ensure that Russia’s nuclear forces are combat-ready, adding that Russia’s hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” – will be ready for deployment in the near future.His speech, taking place during an end-of-year meeting of Russia’s top defence chiefs, coincided with Mr Zelensky making his first visit out of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country.The Ukrainian president has arrived in Washington DC to meet US President Joe Biden...
KOIN 6 News
Washington senators announce $300 million in funding for fisheries
After enduring years of challenges in fish harvesting, fishing families in Washington state are receiving additional help from the federal government.
Redditors rage in viral post after Harvard professor predicts SCOTUS will ‘freeze’ student debt handout
Redditors expressed anger over a pending Supreme Court case on President Biden’s student loan handout plan in a viral post with over 17,000 likes.
WSMV
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. After one of the most exhaustive and...
