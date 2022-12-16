D-R/Seekonk hockey earns comeback win over South Kingstown

KINGSTON, R.I.— Trailing 2-1 headed into the third period, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk knew they needed to kick things into high gear in the final 15, and that’s exactly what they did.

The Falcon Warriors scored three goals in the third period to defeat South Kingstown 4-3 Thursday evening in non-MIAA action at the Boss Ice Arena on the campus of the University of Rhode Island to start their season off 1-0.

Brady Fitzpatrick had a goal and assist for DRS while Colten Nastar, Jey Millette and Noah Bastis also found the back of the net. Adam Bastis led the way with three assists, while Ethan Goudreau, Brett Axon and Matt Cunha also recorded assists.

The Rebels scored a pair of goals in opening period while the Falcon Warriors were able to add one via Nastar, assisted by Adam Bastis and Goudreau, before both sides held each other scoreless in the second period.

The visitors drew even with 12:19 left to play as Axon and Cunha fed Millette for the equalizer and wasted little time in taking the lead as just seven seconds later, Adam Bastis connected with Fitzpatrick for the go-ahead goal to give DRS the 3-2 lead with 12:12 left to play.

South Kingstown struck back on a power play with 5:40 left to make it 3-3 before Noah Bastis, on the assist from his brother Adam, put one past goalie Lucas Gordon to put the Falcon Warriors on top for good with 1:20 remaining.

D-R/Seekonk (1-0) returns to action Wednesday as they kick off their South Coast Conference title defense on the road against Old Rochester/Fairhaven (0-1).

