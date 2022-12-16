ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottsville farm brings scratch pies to Doylestown, sets up shop in new collaborative space

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago

Imagine a pie so delicious, even the crust stands on its own.

“Our crust is what we’re famous for. Some customers would ask if we could just bake them the crust by itself,” said Jennifer Brodsky, who owns Pie Bird Farm in Ottsville with her husband, Eric Theesfeld.

It’s how pie crust cookies landed on their menu, alongside a list of scratch pies made using only locally-sourced ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnsAz_0jkOAzrJ00

After selling their pies at the Doylestown Farmers Market and local pop-ups for the past two years, they’re taking the next step with their first storefront at Coterie Commons, a new collective studio and shop opening in downtown Doylestown Borough this Saturday.

For subscribers: How Ottsville bakers found recipe for success on old farm: 'We try not to mess around with nature too much'

Coterie Commons, which is located just a few doors down from the Bucks County Justice Center on North Main Street, is also home to Taylor Cotilla Photography, Kristin Moore Photo and Wildbird Flowers.

In addition to photo shoots, floral design and pies, the four businesses plan to host workshops, masterclasses, small event rentals and co-working opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pZMP_0jkOAzrJ00

For subscribers: All new mom-and-pop cafe, Turkish restaurant, and French bakery is opening in Bucks County

Brodsky said she’s excited to join other likeminded business owners and become a more fixed part of the Doylestown community.

“We wanted to feel supportive and supported. So, to do this as a collaborative with all women business owners, it just worked,” she said. “Being a business owner is hard, but sharing the ups and downs with three other people is a very powerful thing.”

She also credits their fulltime baker, Rachel Dymecki, who brought to the table several years of her own baking and business experience, helping to make Pie Bird Farm’s growth possible.

“She was like a gift from the universe who showed up on our doorstep,” Brodsky said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBt7Y_0jkOAzrJ00

More: Want to support small business this holiday season? Check out these main streets in Bucks County

Pie Bird Farms offer different pies from week to week based on what they can purchase from local farms and the joy of coming up with new creative combinations. Currently, their menu includes items such chocolate sugar pie with peppermint whipped cream, apple caramel crumb, gingerbread cheesecake and a blueberry, persimmon and thyme lattice pie.

“Overall, our inspiration comes from what’s growing in the region,” Brodsky said. “I feel like pie is a communal food, and it makes people happy, which makes me happy.”

Coterie Commons will celebrate its opening with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering giveaways, a build your own bouquet bar and pies for sale.

Go: Pie Bird Farm’s shop at Coterie Commons is located at 72 N. Main St. in Doylestown; 267-880-6599; piebirdfarm.com

For subscribers: Gelato and pastries come to Yardley, plus more new eats in Bucks County to try

For subscribers: This new Morrisville distillery pays homage to the town's history. Here's a look inside

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Ottsville farm brings scratch pies to Doylestown, sets up shop in new collaborative space

