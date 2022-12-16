Read full article on original website
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Signing Day News Conference Wednesday
STILLWATER — Before hopping on the team plane and heading to Arizona for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl next week, Mike Gundy met with reporters Wednesday at the Stillwater Regional Airport to discuss his signing class. Oklahoma State, as of writing, added 17 players to its ranks on the opening...
Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Released Two-Deep Heading into Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tilt with Wisconsin
Oklahoma State’s depth chart hadn’t been worth updating for the latter part of the regular season, but with the transfer portal tearing teams apart in this fine bowl season, it might be worth taking a look at. Oklahoma State released its two-deep ahead of the Cowboys’ Guaranteed Rate...
Iman Oates Commits, Signs with Oklahoma State at Start of Early Signing Period
The Cowboys added some much need size and experience to its defensive interior. Iman Oates, a junior college defensive tackle from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, committed and signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday morning, the start of the early signing period. At 6-foot-3, 305-pound Tulsa native is unranked by 247Sports but...
National Signing Day Live Blog Recap: OSU Has Strong Start to Early Signing Period
STILLWATER — After a few weeks of the transfer portal dominating the recruiting world, some good, old-fashioned high school crootin’ took center stage Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. Oklahoma State was adequately prepared to dominate the first day of action, too, as every commit expected to sign did indeed sign and every transfer commit expected to sign did indeed sign.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU
Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Mason Cobb Commits to USC
A former Cowboy is going out west to meet up with some former Sooners. Mason Cobb, who entered the transfer portal this month, announced his commitment to Lincoln Riley and USC on Monday night. Cobb led Oklahoma State with 96 tackles and 13 tackles for loss this season while also recording two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Daily Bullets (Dec. 19): So. Much. Portal. Activity.
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • It was a wild weekend of recruiting for Oklahoma State Football:. OSU landed two portal commitments yesterday: a Sun Belt cornerback with two years left and a UNLV offensive lineman. …and another late...
Oklahoma State Lands 2023 Safety Tywon Wray Jr.
With less than two days to go until the start of the early signing period, OSU is still filling needs. On Monday, the Cowboys earned a commitment from 2023 safety Tywon Wray Jr., the Smyrna (Georgia) product announced via Twitter. Wray is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound ballhawk who filled up the...
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Oklahoma State’s Dominant Win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team walloped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-58 on Tuesday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Chris Harris and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap it.
Oklahoma State Adds Kema to the Commitment List as He'll Sign Dec. 21
STILLWATER – Isaiah Kema looked good on national television this past Saturday playing center for the Gold Team in the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Kema, out of Wolfforth Frenship High School just outside of Lubbock, Texas, visited Oklahoma State last weekend and contacted the OSU staff on Sunday and told them he was committing to the Cowboys over Texas A&M, Kansas, and Nebraska among others. Kema was also a first-team All-State player team as a junior.
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
OU Alumnus Michael Horton Donates $1 Million to OU Athletics
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma alumnus Michael Horton, who is the founder and CEO of Good Living Ventures, has made a $1 million donation to OU Athletics in support of OU Football's SOUL Mission program. The announcement was made Monday by OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room
An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst
NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000
Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
Historic $1M gift from prominent Oklahoma business
Written by Michal Shaw, Executive Director, Stillwater Medical Foundation Submitted by Rachel Leslie, Director of Foundation Marketing + Communications, Stillwater Medical Foundation. Imagine being separated from your baby minutes after delivery or having to choose whether to stay with your postpartum wife or travel to be with your newborn baby....
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
