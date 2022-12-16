ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Iman Oates Commits, Signs with Oklahoma State at Start of Early Signing Period

The Cowboys added some much need size and experience to its defensive interior. Iman Oates, a junior college defensive tackle from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, committed and signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday morning, the start of the early signing period. At 6-foot-3, 305-pound Tulsa native is unranked by 247Sports but...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

National Signing Day Live Blog Recap: OSU Has Strong Start to Early Signing Period

STILLWATER — After a few weeks of the transfer portal dominating the recruiting world, some good, old-fashioned high school crootin’ took center stage Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. Oklahoma State was adequately prepared to dominate the first day of action, too, as every commit expected to sign did indeed sign and every transfer commit expected to sign did indeed sign.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU

Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Mason Cobb Commits to USC

A former Cowboy is going out west to meet up with some former Sooners. Mason Cobb, who entered the transfer portal this month, announced his commitment to Lincoln Riley and USC on Monday night. Cobb led Oklahoma State with 96 tackles and 13 tackles for loss this season while also recording two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Dec. 19): So. Much. Portal. Activity.

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • It was a wild weekend of recruiting for Oklahoma State Football:. OSU landed two portal commitments yesterday: a Sun Belt cornerback with two years left and a UNLV offensive lineman. …and another late...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Lands 2023 Safety Tywon Wray Jr.

With less than two days to go until the start of the early signing period, OSU is still filling needs. On Monday, the Cowboys earned a commitment from 2023 safety Tywon Wray Jr., the Smyrna (Georgia) product announced via Twitter. Wray is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound ballhawk who filled up the...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Adds Kema to the Commitment List as He'll Sign Dec. 21

STILLWATER – Isaiah Kema looked good on national television this past Saturday playing center for the Gold Team in the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Kema, out of Wolfforth Frenship High School just outside of Lubbock, Texas, visited Oklahoma State last weekend and contacted the OSU staff on Sunday and told them he was committing to the Cowboys over Texas A&M, Kansas, and Nebraska among others. Kema was also a first-team All-State player team as a junior.
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal

A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
PAWHUSKA, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Alumnus Michael Horton Donates $1 Million to OU Athletics

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma alumnus Michael Horton, who is the founder and CEO of Good Living Ventures, has made a $1 million donation to OU Athletics in support of OU Football's SOUL Mission program. The announcement was made Monday by OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione.
NORMAN, OK
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst

NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
NORMAN, OK
texasstandard.org

Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000

Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

Historic $1M gift from prominent Oklahoma business

Written by Michal Shaw, Executive Director, Stillwater Medical Foundation Submitted by Rachel Leslie, Director of Foundation Marketing + Communications, Stillwater Medical Foundation. Imagine being separated from your baby minutes after delivery or having to choose whether to stay with your postpartum wife or travel to be with your newborn baby....
STILLWATER, OK

