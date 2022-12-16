ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

02-03-16-27-34-40

(two, three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

