KFYR-TV
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
KFYR-TV
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
KFYR-TV
Renovations at Minot State’s Hartnett Hall underway
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Renovations are underway at Hartnett Hall on the Minot State campus. It’s expected to be completed in a year. The renovation began at the end of last year when they received $25 million of ARPA funds. Brent Winiger, the VP of Administration and Finance,...
KFYR-TV
Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels in Minot is open again after the snowstorm last week forced the nonprofit to take a three-day hiatus. Staff and volunteers, some with frozen toes, carried hot meals to homes. We noticed one of the homes had a frozen doorbell. Jordan Hughes,...
KFYR-TV
Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
rtands.com
BNSF Executes Bridge Deck Replacement
BNSF replaces bridge deck 120 ft. above the ground without a hitch. At BNSF, we’re a team of tough-minded optimists, and nothing gets us revved up like a good challenge. Our Engineering Structures team on the Montana Division responded with a “Challenge accepted!” when it was time to replace the entire deck of the Gassman Coulee Trestle rail bridge in North Dakota, about 5 miles west of Minot.
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
Two people accused of trying to scam Berthold Police toy, food and clothing drive
A post on the Berthold Police Department Facebook page indicates two people are being accused by police of attempting to scam the annual toy, food and clothing drive by the department.
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
KFYR-TV
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
kfgo.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
