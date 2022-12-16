ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Renovations at Minot State’s Hartnett Hall underway

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Renovations are underway at Hartnett Hall on the Minot State campus. It’s expected to be completed in a year. The renovation began at the end of last year when they received $25 million of ARPA funds. Brent Winiger, the VP of Administration and Finance,...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels in Minot is open again after the snowstorm last week forced the nonprofit to take a three-day hiatus. Staff and volunteers, some with frozen toes, carried hot meals to homes. We noticed one of the homes had a frozen doorbell. Jordan Hughes,...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
MINOT, ND
rtands.com

BNSF Executes Bridge Deck Replacement

BNSF replaces bridge deck 120 ft. above the ground without a hitch. At BNSF, we’re a team of tough-minded optimists, and nothing gets us revved up like a good challenge. Our Engineering Structures team on the Montana Division responded with a “Challenge accepted!” when it was time to replace the entire deck of the Gassman Coulee Trestle rail bridge in North Dakota, about 5 miles west of Minot.
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota

ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND

