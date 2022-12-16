ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jaguars, Jets kick off Week 16 still in the playoff chase

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season. Both teams have come a long way since the previous meeting. This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff race in a jumbled AFC so there’s plenty at stake Thursday night. The resurgent Jaguars are one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Jets are one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers for a wild-card spot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The outskirts of Kingman, Arizona, used to be a place where pilots would train and recreationists tested their all-terrain vehicles. The dry and empty landscape has since morphed into something much more green that supports pistachio and almond orchards, and garlic and potato fields in a climate similar to California’s Central Valley. The crops are fed by groundwater that also serves the city of Kingman.
KINGMAN, AZ
The Associated Press

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, which advertised the event as family-friendly and encouraged participants to tip performers. Joe McCulley, who put on the show for the student organization and performs as Martina Shakers, said organizers received threats on social media leading up to the show. McCulley said it was frightening, but credited the university for increasing security and having a police presence at the event. Later that month, the campus also received a bomb threat, according to the campus police department.
BROOKINGS, SD
The Associated Press

Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. The National Weather Service has warned that wind chills on Thursday could plunge to zero degrees in Portland, Oregon and could potentially plummet to 25 degrees below zero in parts of the Cascades in northern Oregon and southern Washington state. Those mountainous areas could receive up to five inches of snow and nearly half an inch of ice, with wind gusts possibly topping 70 miles per hour above the tree line, the agency said. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency starting Wednesday because of the forecasted severe cold weather. Multnomah County, home to Portland, also has declared an emergency. The city and the county said they will open four severe weather shelters Wednesday night for as long as conditions require.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Gov. Noem: Investment review finds limited funds in China

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday a recent review of the state’s investment portfolio found the state did not hold any direct investments in China but has stakes in emerging markets funds that invest in the Asian economic power. The Republican governor,...
The Associated Press

Washington AG sues pharmacy chains over opioids

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that his office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against opioid over-prescription. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended he was sexually abused by a priest and was spanked by a nun who interrupted one of the encounters in Bangor, while another said that a nun regularly spanked boys’ bare bottoms in class, and that she sexually abused him in private, according to the lawsuits. The minister died in 1997 at age 96, while the nun died in 1973 at age 86. The lawsuits, announced Wednesday, bring to about 14 the number of lawsuits alleging the Diocese of Portland knew about abuse and failed to stop it or warn parishioners. A spokesperson said the diocese doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Colony Bank Donates $500,000 Through Georgia Heart Hospital Program

FITZGERALD, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Colony Bank today announced that it has donated $500,000 to 10 rural hospitals throughout Georgia as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This program aims to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to many patients throughout Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005590/en/ Colony Bank donates $500,000 through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland Senate president announces leadership appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate president announced leadership appointments on Wednesday for two committees, as well as some changes in jurisdiction for the panels. Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George’s County Democrat, will chair the Senate Finance Committee, Senate President Bill Ferguson said. Griffith will replace retiring...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. In an emailed statement, Murphy spokesperon Tyler Jones said the governor would “swiftly” sign the bill. “Since day one of his administration, Governor Murphy has been vocal about his support for stronger gun safety laws in the state of New Jersey,” Jones said. Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality, and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy