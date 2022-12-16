Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents on Wednesday ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, which advertised the event as family-friendly and encouraged participants to tip performers. Joe McCulley, who put on the show for the student organization and performs as Martina Shakers, said organizers received threats on social media leading up to the show. McCulley said it was frightening, but credited the university for increasing security and having a police presence at the event. Later that month, the campus also received a bomb threat, according to the campus police department.

