Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife, then dismembering her body

PHILADELPHIA — An investigation is underway after a body was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant home in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia police told WPVI that crime scene investigators removed the body after receiving a tip that a woman who had been missing for eight years was buried in the basement of a home. The first officers on scene last week described a hoarding situation, and it took several days to remove the trash and debris.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO