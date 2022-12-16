Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cenlanow.com
Alabama police sued after jailed man jailed dies from heart attack
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to take Thompson to the hospital, taking him to the “drunk tank” when it was apparent he was in medical distress. The suit alleges he was denied hospital care for more than two hours, and by the time he was admitted to the ER, he was unresponsive.
cenlanow.com
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Police confirm one person dead after crash on Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on...
