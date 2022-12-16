Read full article on original website
Margery Walsh – December 18, 2022 Featured
Margery Walsh, 100; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME; Margery...
Lions District Gov. Visits Fulton, Inducts Devendorf as Member Featured
Sheree Vora, district governor for NY Lions District 20-Y, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district and installed Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th anniversary this year. In her...
Helen Marie Richards – December 17, 2022
Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards, 89, passed away December 17, 2022. She was known to her friends and family as Marie, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the ninth of ten children born to Louis and Agnes Jodway in Bundyville, NY. After high school she...
William L. Russo – December 16, 2022 Featured
William “Bill” L. Russo, born May 8, 1948, passed away on December 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Facility after a long and painful illness. Bill has left his wife of 50 years Kathleen (Martin) Russo, two sons Martin E. Russo of Atlanta GA, and Richrd A. (Amy) Russo of Chesapeake VA, his granddaughter Lauren A. Russo, his brothers Charles “Bud”, Al, and Frank Russo, and one sister Fran Beck, one sister in law Dorothy, plus several nieces and nephews.
Compass FCU Helps Purchase Fire Investigation Equipment for Fulton FD Featured
Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of fire investigation equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. The donation was used to purchase waterproof modular toolboxes, tape measures, and tools used to develop detailed sketches of a fire scene that help determine the cause and origin of a fire, Howard said.
