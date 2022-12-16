Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
No more horsing around! Raleigh police add new horse to department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department’s newest member began her shift on Wednesday. Luna, a Percheron/Quarter horse mix, began her first shift with the police department on Wednesday after receiving new “shoes” for Christmas. Raleigh police said Luna was purchased for the Mounted Patrol...
cbs17
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
cbs17
Durham leaders still defining new purpose for old police headquarters
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — With the old Durham police headquarters sitting vacant for years, local leaders are starting a renewed effort to find the best use of the space. Talks about the property began four years ago. But, earlier this fall, city council rejected two housing development proposals for the land, citing lower-than-anticipated offers.
cbs17
‘Speeding and pushiness’: With holiday season comes more vehicle traffic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you noticed the roads a little busier than usual, you’re not alone. AAA expects one of the busiest holiday travel years and estimates 3.3 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “I feel...
cbs17
Undeck the halls: Wake County offering Christmas tree recycling
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the lights come down, and the halls are no longer decked for the holidays, what do you do with your live Christmas tree?. If you live in Wake County, you now have an option that will help park trails around the area. The Happy...
Deaf Greensboro couple says apartment was accidentally cleared out due to maintenance mix-up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family’s apartment was cleaned out because of a giant mix-up. A company their apartment complex hired entered the wrong unit and went to work. The manager of the company brought in tells FOX8 it was not their fault. The couple’s beds were taken, and items that cost thousands of […]
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
cbs17
Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
cbs17
Mom of Raleigh 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she’s asking people to drive by and show support. Wednesday,...
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
cbs17
Carrboro man in wheelchair hit by car, taken to hospital
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Carrboro police. Police said the man was hit while crossing East Main Street shortly after 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
cbs17
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Central NC residents chime in
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our chances to have snow on the ground this year in central North Carolina are pretty much non-existent now, but we still wanted to ask people, in your perfect, ideal world, would you, or wouldn’t you, want a white Christmas?. “I think everybody wants...
cbs17
Dirt bike stolen from Creedmoor outbuilding, sheriff’s office says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone stole a dirt bike in Creedmoor and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it. Authorities said Tuesday that a report was filed Saturday with the sheriff’s office about an unknown person or persons breaking into an outbuilding on Winwood Farm Road.
cbs17
How low are gas prices in the Raleigh area? Find out here
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area. According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time. But location has an impact...
cbs17
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
cbs17
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
cbs17
2 displaced in fire caused by lamp used to keep equipment from freezing, Durham fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said two people were displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said it was an accidental fire caused by a lamp used to keep equipment from freezing. It comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of...
cbs17
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
