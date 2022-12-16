ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

No more horsing around! Raleigh police add new horse to department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department’s newest member began her shift on Wednesday. Luna, a Percheron/Quarter horse mix, began her first shift with the police department on Wednesday after receiving new “shoes” for Christmas. Raleigh police said Luna was purchased for the Mounted Patrol...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham leaders still defining new purpose for old police headquarters

DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — With the old Durham police headquarters sitting vacant for years, local leaders are starting a renewed effort to find the best use of the space. Talks about the property began four years ago. But, earlier this fall, city council rejected two housing development proposals for the land, citing lower-than-anticipated offers.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Carrboro man in wheelchair hit by car, taken to hospital

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Carrboro police. Police said the man was hit while crossing East Main Street shortly after 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

How low are gas prices in the Raleigh area? Find out here

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Prices for regular unleaded gas continue to drop in the Raleigh area. According to Gas Buddy experts, prices are down just over 40 cents compared to last month and a little more than 15 cents compared to last year at this time. But location has an impact...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
SELMA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy