FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
ktalnews.com
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
inforney.com
Winter is coming to Tyler area: Below-freezing temps, sub-zero wind chill
New Orleans Gardens employees were busy Tuesday covering plants that will remain outside with frost cloth in preparation for below-freezing temperatures set to arrive late Thursday. Austin Ruggles explained that less hardy, tropical plants will spend the blast of cold weather in green houses, which the East Texas-based nursery was...
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
cbs19.tv
CBS19's Favorite Things: Two Night Stay at Dead Cat Ranch
CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things! Today, we have a two night stay at Dead Cat Ranch in Palestine.
MaxPreps
High school football: Carthage of Texas finishes No. 1 in final Small Town Top 25 rankings
The 2022 season was a monumental one for Carthage (Texas) and coach Scott Surratt. Besides tying Gordon Wood for the most Texas state championships with nine, Surratt also went over 200 career wins and posted his 71st playoff win. Carthage, meanwhile, joined Katy with the second-highest number of state championships...
East Texas police investigating after family says two dogs were poisoned
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — On the morning of Dec. 13, Brandie Howell’s son went to feed their three dogs in the morning, only to find two of his three dogs had suddenly died. “We loved them immensely, we had them since puppies. They were everything to us,” said Brandie Howell. Howell said she did […]
KLTV
Pets Fur People offers advice for keeping dogs safe in colder temperatures
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act has been in effect for almost a year. The law outlines how dogs can be kept outside, from adequate shelter to restraints they’re kept on. Gayle Helms, the Executive Director of Pets fur People in Tyler, said they use Igloo...
KLTV
Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
KLTV
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
dailypaws.com
Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk
A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Longview man gets 4 life sentences for drunk driving death of woman, her 3 children
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Dec. […]
Comments / 0