This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
A long time ago – another lifetime it seems – I was young and single, living in New York City. More often than not, weeknights were spent at after-work happy hours with colleagues and friends. We were in no rush to get home right away and could enjoy leisurely cocktails, bites, and conversation. Downtown, there was this dark and rustic little Spanish tapas place we used to go to, and I still remember the first time we ordered their bacon-wrapped dates. We must’ve ordered five plates of them that first night.
