From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show

Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY football small school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys football small school team. The team is chosen by Section III coaches with input from the syracuse.com high school sports staff. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Ray Hennessey, Adirondack; JP Hoak, Cazenovia; Gabe Malcom, General Brown; and Sam Sorenson, Homer.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Weather outside looks frightful for Bills vs. Bears weekend
The Buffalo Bills are used to playing in the elements this time of year, but the team’s Christmas Eve matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears has the potential to be among the coldest games that the team has ever played in. Initial reports are calling for blizzard-like...
Utah Utes football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
A breakdown of the Utah Utes football program’s 2023 recruiting class.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Girls volleyball stats leaders (Week 3)
Girls volleyball stats leaders through Dec. 20. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls soccer large school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls soccer large school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Biddie Clive, New Hartford; Morgan Goodman, Fayetteville-Manlius; Anna Rayhill, New Hartford; and Leah Rehm, East Syracuse Minoa.
Section III team ranked No. 1 in first girls basketball state poll
The 2022-23 girls basketball is beginning to heat up and the New York State Sportswriters Association has released its first weekly ranking. Poland comes in at No. 1 in Class D after starting the season 4-0. They are followed at No. 2 by 6-0 West Canada Valley. Other Section III teams in the top 10 include Copenhagen (No. 10 in Class D) and General Brown (No. 3 in Class B).
