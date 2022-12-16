ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

DogTime

Missing Dog From Sacramento Found 14 Months Later in Kansas

It’s a small world, or so it seems lately when a dog goes missing and turns up in another state and is able to make it back home. That’s what happened to a missing dog from West Sacramento who resurfaced in Kansas. A Long Way From Home Sandra O’Neill had been searching for her German […] The post Missing Dog From Sacramento Found 14 Months Later in Kansas appeared first on DogTime.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash

WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car. Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist...
IDAHO STATE
FOX40

Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire

(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.  First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'This is for California': Lodi man helps set up state Capitol Christmas tree for 23rd year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capitol Christmas Tree is a longstanding tradition in California and 2022 marks 91 years since the holiday celebration began. For decades, the monthslong job has been completed by a team of workers but one man among them. An expert in tree maintenance, Bonifacio Sánchez is usually seen climbing up trees with only a rope to maintain them. Sánchez has been making sure that the 860 trees in Capitol Park are well maintained.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Arrest made in Sunday Foresthill homicide

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest was made Dec. 18 following a homicide in Foresthill. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way before midnight to a report of homicide. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a deceased male in the home upon arrival.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

