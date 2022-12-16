Read full article on original website
Missing Dog From Sacramento Found 14 Months Later in Kansas
It’s a small world, or so it seems lately when a dog goes missing and turns up in another state and is able to make it back home. That’s what happened to a missing dog from West Sacramento who resurfaced in Kansas. A Long Way From Home Sandra O’Neill had been searching for her German […] The post Missing Dog From Sacramento Found 14 Months Later in Kansas appeared first on DogTime.
KCRA.com
No foul play suspected after Carmichael death investigation, Sacramento sheriff says
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that no foul play is suspected after an investigation into an 89-year-old woman's death in Carmichael on Tuesday evening. Deputies had earlier investigated what the sheriff's office called a suspicious death that began with a welfare check after 9:15...
KCRA.com
Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas. He just got reunited with his owner
A Sacramento dog that vanished more than a year ago and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas is back home. Zeppelin the dog was recently found after having disappeared 14 months ago. After Heather Reichart found him barking in her pasture, she took him to a vet...
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
KCRA.com
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
newsnationnow.com
Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car. Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist...
KCRA.com
Sherrano Stingley’s family to file wrongful death claim after Sacramento County arrest
Family members of a man who became unresponsive while being detained by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and who later died said they are filing a wrongful death claim for civil rights violations, according to a statement from Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Sherrano Stingley, 48, was on life support since...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: California lawmakers respond to inflation relief issues, Trump tax returns to be released, fog returns to NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire
(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's ex-husband charged with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s ex-husband has been indicted. Thomas O’Donnell is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26, 2023, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. He was formally charged with murder by a...
KCRA.com
'This is for California': Lodi man helps set up state Capitol Christmas tree for 23rd year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capitol Christmas Tree is a longstanding tradition in California and 2022 marks 91 years since the holiday celebration began. For decades, the monthslong job has been completed by a team of workers but one man among them. An expert in tree maintenance, Bonifacio Sánchez is usually seen climbing up trees with only a rope to maintain them. Sánchez has been making sure that the 860 trees in Capitol Park are well maintained.
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Arrest made in Sunday Foresthill homicide
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest was made Dec. 18 following a homicide in Foresthill. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way before midnight to a report of homicide. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a deceased male in the home upon arrival.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
KCRA.com
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting; lockdowns lifted at 2 nearby elementary schools
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday morning in south Sacramento. The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Sacramento police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two elementary schools, Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble,...
