ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Streaking Rangers take decisive win over Maple Leafs

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Don’t look now, but the Rangers may be heating up.

Maybe there were asterisks next to the club’s wins over the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights and the reigning champions in the Avalanche, who were both missing key players when the Rangers beat them both in their buildings last week. It’s also easy to point out the Rangers still gave the Devils a point when they beat the No. 2 team in the NHL in overtime on Monday.

But Thursday night’s 3-1 win — the Blueshirts’ fifth in a row — over the surging Maple Leafs at the Garden, however, came with no disclaimer.

Toronto entered the game on a three-game win streak and had gone 12-0-3 in its past 15 contests for a third-place ranking in the NHL. All of the Leafs’ big guns were in their lineup. It was a high-spirited matchup and the Rangers earned each of the two points fair and square.

No bullet points. No speculation. Just a decisive win from start to finish with one of their most complete performances of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRtP3_0jkO7Meo00
Filpi Chytil opened the scoring with a power play goal.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST Photo

“If you look at since they’ve had their core together, every year they’ve been one of the top teams in the league,” said Jimmy Vesey, who played 30 games for the Maple Leafs in 2020-21 and scored twice against his former team Monday night to help improve the Rangers to 16-10-5. “No different this year. They’ve been rolling. It’s definitely a ‘measuring stick’ game. We were feeling good about ourselves, too. I think it’s a big win for us and knowing how we have to play to win those big games.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8LyY_0jkO7Meo00 Vitali Kravstov draws in as Rangers shake up lines again

There was a lot to like about the win. The second power-play unit, which was graced with a whole 59 seconds of ice time with the man-advantage, opened up the scoring with a goal from Filip Chytil. Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, who were kept together after uniting in Monday’s game against the Devils, showed real signs of promise. Vesey scored the game-winner and the insurance tally in the form of an empty-netter, while goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

As a team, the penalty kill was stellar. It fought off all three of the Maple Leafs’ power plays, which gave the unit an 11-for-13 record over this five-game winning streak, while generating some offense in the process. The Rangers also prevented Toronto’s Mitchell Marner from extending his 23-game point streak and Auston Matthews from building on his eight-game tear, for that matter.

The Rangers even won their first game while wearing the Reverse Retro Liberty jerseys after previously going 0-4 in them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWo57_0jkO7Meo00
New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) tries to tries to steal the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST Photo

“The mood has been a little better in here,” Vesey said. “Obviously, that might be a result of getting a few wins. But we’re in high spirits right now and going into every game it feels like we’re going to win. We talked about, I think [Chris Kreider] used the term ‘stacking wins,’ and it’s five in a row now. Got a few more before Christmas break and we’re looking to finish strong.”

Vesey continues to earn every penny of the veteran minimum $750,000 contract he signed after impressing during his professional tryout at the start of this season. With the game tied at 1-1 in the second period, the 29-year-old forward made an aggressive move to the net and buried the puck past Toronto goalie Matt Murray to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 15:33.

Special teams was a highlight for the Rangers in general. In their first and only power-play opportunity of the night, the second unit of Jacob Trouba, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov and Chytil essentially split the time with the top unit, which hasn’t happened many times — if at all — this season. Chytil sniped one just under the bar for his first power-play goal since Jan. 2, 2020 to put the Rangers on the board.

“Finally,” Chytil said. “It only took me 31 games to score a [power-play] goal. No, but we have an unbelievable first unit, so we have to be ready whenever we get there. Just have to do as much as we can and today we get a chance to be there almost a minute. It makes a difference. Make some plays, you have more time to do something there. I’m happy that we scored a goal and we have to be ready whenever [we have] a chance.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Why an unchallenged hit on Filip Chytil has raised a number of questions that won’t be easy for the Rangers to answer

There are multiple layers to the Sam Lafferty hit that knocked Filip Chytil out of the game just over two minutes into the second period of the Rangers’ 7-1 victory over the Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday. Let’s address them. • The blow delivered by the 27-year-old forward was late and to the head. It was deserving of a penalty despite ESPN analyst Brian Boucher’s seal of approval. Beyond that, the hit is deserving of supplemental discipline. Of course, for a penalty to have been called and for a suspension to be issued, the NHL would have to be in the business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy