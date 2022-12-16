ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtrJc_0jkO7Lm500

Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.

FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office .

They also found more than 20 firearms, cocaine and over $15,000 in cash, along with several money counters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVasM_0jkO7Lm500
More than 20 firearms were seized by the FBI and its local law enforcement partners during the recent Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force sweep. Department of Justice

While many of the fentanyl pills found this week came in the classic blue form, there were a number of pink and rainbow-colored pills, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Illegal narcotics, and fentanyl in particular, have become a scourge across the United States,” Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, said in a news release Thursday. “I’m grateful to the FBI and our critical Safe Streets Task Force partners for working together to combat this dangerous poison.”

Four people are facing charges in connection with the sweep.

Angel Ramon Barajas-Zarate was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of attempted possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Hector Sanchez-Mendez is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jeremy Obediha Hendricks and Nichole Diane Holland are charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

It’s unclear in initial court documents whether the four were working together or where all the searches were conducted.

Passersby alerted the Herald on Wednesday to a heavy police and FBI presence at a Wright Avenue home in Richland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106yc1_0jkO7Lm500
The FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force along with Tri-City police agencies conducted a series of searches across the region, including at this home on the 1100 block of Wright Avenue in Richland. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

The news release said the FBI Safe Streets Task Force was joined by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service as part of the ongoing investigation. These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie Van Marter and Caitlin Baunsgard.

They were helped by the Metro Drug Task Force, the Benton and Franklin county sheriff’s offices and the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland police departments, as well as the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Rainbow fentanyl

Fentanyl has become one of the most deadly illegal drugs in Benton County in recent years, according to coroner statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbxfx_0jkO7Lm500
FBI and its local law enforcement partners seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more during the recent Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force sweep. Department of Justice

Last year, fentanyl was responsible for 19 deaths, more than twice as many as methamphetamine.

The synthetic opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses and two-thirds of those have been linked to synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

The rainbow pills have been a recent development. Drug Enforcement Administration agents first noticed the brightly-colored pills being sold in 26 states in August.

Law enforcement officials have been concerned that the pills are aimed at children, though harm reduction experts and toxicologists are skeptical of that.

Police first found the rainbow pills in the Tri-Cities in October as part of a drug bust that netted 15,000 fentanyl pills.

Comments / 6

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
newsnationnow.com

Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car. Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist...
IDAHO STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities drug busts net one of the largest drug seizures in eastern WA history

REGIONAL – The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington said one of the largest drug busts in eastern Washington history happened in the Tri-Cities Wednesday. The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with several local law enforcement agencies, executed several federal search warrants at several homes in the Tri-Cities area. United States Attorney for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday

News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
PENDLETON, OR
98.3 The KEY

[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?

If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Any unexpected message should be a red flag’: Spotting package delivery text, email scams

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a scam that happens year-round, but you might see it a bit more frequently during the holidays. According to the BBB, delivery scams look like a text message or email about delivering a package to your address. These messages often include a link that you’re urged to “tap” or “click on” because there’s some kind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

McDonald awaits another trial date

PENDLETON – Jonathan Lee McDonald’s case is still without a trial date. The 34-year-old Milton-Freewater man has been jailed since Jan. 19, 2020, charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of murder in the death of George Martin on Jan. 3, 2020.
PENDLETON, OR
KREM2

Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
88
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy