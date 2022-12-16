Forsberg: Brogdon reflects on his start in Boston with Pacers, Bucks coming to town originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Brogdon confirmed that winning was his No. 1 priority when he agreed to a reserve role after landing with the Boston Celtics this summer. Now, even as he thrives in that bench role for his new team, Brogdon is doubling down on the assertion that winning is all that matters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO