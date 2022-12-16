Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
A Look Back at the Notable Athletes Who Retired in 2022
A look back at the notable athletes who retired in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s the end of an era. Some of the greatest athletes of the 21st century called it a career in 2022. The year was full of emotional sendoffs, swansongs and even a handful of un-retirements. A few players came out on top in their final moments in action, while others graciously waved goodbye in defeat.
Forsberg: It's Reunion Week, But Malcolm Brogdon Is Focused on Why He's in Boston
Forsberg: Brogdon reflects on his start in Boston with Pacers, Bucks coming to town originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Brogdon confirmed that winning was his No. 1 priority when he agreed to a reserve role after landing with the Boston Celtics this summer. Now, even as he thrives in that bench role for his new team, Brogdon is doubling down on the assertion that winning is all that matters.
Forsberg: A Bad Week Or Something Worse? Slumping C's Have Questions to Answer
Forsberg: A bad week or something worse? Slumping C's have questions to answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The buzzer to end the third quarter had already sounded as Sam Hauser pursued a loose ball. His momentum pulling him away from the basket, Hauser launched a haphazard, 30-foot heave off one foot from the sideline hashmark only to watch it bank home.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Perry: Patriots' Situational Football Failures Again Prove Costly Vs. Raiders
Perry: Stunning situational failures continue to plague Belichick's Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots harp on it incessantly. Bill Belichick, in particular, hammers it tirelessly. Situational football is what wins and loses games, is the belief. If that wasn't the case, it wouldn't get so much attention...
Why Jim Montgomery Thinks Bruins Aren't Playing Very Good Hockey Right Now
Why Montgomery thinks Bruins aren't playing very good hockey right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have won three of their last five games and took a point from another, and yet head coach Jim Montgomery doesn't feel too good about how his team is playing of late.
