Report: Purdue hiring notable Mike Leach disciple as OC

By Larry Brown
 5 days ago
Flags spell out Purdue across the field at Ross–Ade Stadium ahead of a game against Penn State on October 29, 2016. Photo Credit: Larry Brown Sports

Purdue is looking to keep its passing game strong even without Jeff Brohm.

Brohm left last week to take the head coach job at his alma mater Louisville. The Boilermakers have hired former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their new head coach, and he appears to have landed a nice offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Thursday that Purdue is set to hire Graham Harrell as their new offensive coordinator.

Harrell is best known for being a record-setting quarterback under the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech from 2006-2008. He later coached under Leach at Washington State in 2014 and 2015 before becoming an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas from 2016-2018. Harrell held the same titles for three seasons at USC under Clay Helton before leaving for West Virginia.

Harrell will only end up spending one season at West Virginia, which is also losing quarterback J.T. Daniels. The Mountaineers averaged 30.6 points per game this season but went a disappointing 5-7.

