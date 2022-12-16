Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Davis County Attorney finds officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg justified
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Attorney’s Office has found a shooting involving an Iowa State Patrol Trooper earlier this month was justified. Law enforcement said Trooper Jeremy Cole shot Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, while he was trying to escape arrest earlier this month. Hall was wanted...
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
Pen City Current
Keokuk man arrested on meth charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
khqa.com
2 Quincy men arrested for felony retail theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy men were arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after police said they were stealing from a shoe store at the Quincy Town Center. Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Famous Footwear, located at 3323 Broadway, for a report of a retail theft in progress.
ottumwaradio.com
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Melissa K. Steffen Hobbs, 74, Fort Madison
Melissa K. Steffen Hobbs, 64 of Fort Madison, IA died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. She was born on April 22, 1958 in Ft. Madison, IA, the daughter of Elmo Wayne and Lois Irene Barnes Steffen. She graduated from Central Lee High School in Donnellson with the Class of 1976. In 1994, she received her Health Sciences Administration Degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL. In 2009, Melissa received her Nursing Degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, IA.
Suspected Burlington shoplifter damages multiple cars during high-speed pursuit
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A report of a Walmart shoplifter led to a high-speed police chase that damaged multiple cars throughout Burlington and West Burlington on Sunday, according to a West Burlington Police Department news release. Around 6:13 p.m. on Sunday, West Burlington police responded to Walmart for a report...
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 17-18, 2022
Laila D Ritter, 29, FTA Obstructing Identification and Missouri Parole Violation at 300 Cedar St. Lodged 146/104/130. Ronald D Yates, 27, Decatur, Disregard Yield Sign at N 9th St and Cherry St. PTC 146. Alondra L Rodriguez, 21, 928 Neiders Ln, Failure to Yield Stop Sign. PTC 122. Diana K...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Frank C. Lawler, 79, Keokuk
Frank C Lawler, 79 years, of Keokuk, Iowa died at 7:45 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Montrose Health Center, Montrose, Iowa. He was born March 30, 1943 in Burlington, Iowa, a son of Frank C and Edith (Sutton) Lawler. In June 1961, he married Lois Hansen in Fort Madison, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 13, 1975.
Pen City Current
Roller appointed to 2nd Ward seat
FORT MADISON - A long-time Fort Madison resident has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Angela Roller was appointed with a 4-3 vote of the council on the first vote. Councilwoman Rebecca Bowker nominated Roller while another nomination was being put forward. Donna Amandus seconded...
Pen City Current
Smith House fire of 1954
With cold weather upon us, and people heating their homes, the danger of house fires increases as temperatures drop. This story takes place in 1954. Mass vaccination of children against polio had just begun, Elvis Presley started hound-dogging, and the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, was launched by the First Lady of the United States and Boone, Iowa native, Mamie Eisenhower.
Pen City Current
Area bracing for holiday winter storm
LEE COUNTY - The area is bracing for a holiday winter storm that could dump up to five inches of snow locally, with the potential for blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday. Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he got a call from Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie about...
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
Pen City Current
Residents urge board to reconsider NuStar request
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County couple urged Lee County Supervisors to rethink their position on eminent domain claims from pipeline companies Monday morning. Ted and Carrelle Stein, of rural Fort Madison said the even though the county can't specifically stop eminent domain they should be more opposed to it to support local farmers.
1 resident evacuated from apartment fire on South Chambers Street in Galesburg. Cause ruled intentional
A fire that resulted in the total loss of a two-story structure on South Chambers Street early Sunday morning has been determined to be intentional. One resident was evacuated from a second-story apartment and no injuries were reported. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 795 S....
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
