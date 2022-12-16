ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

kciiradio.com

Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison

Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk man arrested on meth charges

LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

2 Quincy men arrested for felony retail theft

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy men were arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after police said they were stealing from a shoe store at the Quincy Town Center. Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Famous Footwear, located at 3323 Broadway, for a report of a retail theft in progress.
QUINCY, IL
ottumwaradio.com

8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Melissa K. Steffen Hobbs, 74, Fort Madison

Melissa K. Steffen Hobbs, 64 of Fort Madison, IA died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. She was born on April 22, 1958 in Ft. Madison, IA, the daughter of Elmo Wayne and Lois Irene Barnes Steffen. She graduated from Central Lee High School in Donnellson with the Class of 1976. In 1994, she received her Health Sciences Administration Degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL. In 2009, Melissa received her Nursing Degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, IA.
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart

A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 17-18, 2022

Laila D Ritter, 29, FTA Obstructing Identification and Missouri Parole Violation at 300 Cedar St. Lodged 146/104/130. Ronald D Yates, 27, Decatur, Disregard Yield Sign at N 9th St and Cherry St. PTC 146. Alondra L Rodriguez, 21, 928 Neiders Ln, Failure to Yield Stop Sign. PTC 122. Diana K...
QUINCY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon

Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Frank C. Lawler, 79, Keokuk

Frank C Lawler, 79 years, of Keokuk, Iowa died at 7:45 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Montrose Health Center, Montrose, Iowa. He was born March 30, 1943 in Burlington, Iowa, a son of Frank C and Edith (Sutton) Lawler. In June 1961, he married Lois Hansen in Fort Madison, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 13, 1975.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Roller appointed to 2nd Ward seat

FORT MADISON - A long-time Fort Madison resident has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Angela Roller was appointed with a 4-3 vote of the council on the first vote. Councilwoman Rebecca Bowker nominated Roller while another nomination was being put forward. Donna Amandus seconded...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Smith House fire of 1954

With cold weather upon us, and people heating their homes, the danger of house fires increases as temperatures drop. This story takes place in 1954. Mass vaccination of children against polio had just begun, Elvis Presley started hound-dogging, and the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, was launched by the First Lady of the United States and Boone, Iowa native, Mamie Eisenhower.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Pen City Current

Area bracing for holiday winter storm

LEE COUNTY - The area is bracing for a holiday winter storm that could dump up to five inches of snow locally, with the potential for blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday. Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he got a call from Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie about...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22

Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Pen City Current

Residents urge board to reconsider NuStar request

LEE COUNTY - A Lee County couple urged Lee County Supervisors to rethink their position on eminent domain claims from pipeline companies Monday morning. Ted and Carrelle Stein, of rural Fort Madison said the even though the county can't specifically stop eminent domain they should be more opposed to it to support local farmers.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
FULTON COUNTY, IL

