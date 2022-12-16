Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO