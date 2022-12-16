Read full article on original website
Shannon Searle
5d ago
The city should have no right to use Covid19 funds for this!!!! So many better things this city could use that 100,000 on!!!
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
13abc.com
Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
13abc.com
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
swantonenterprise.com
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
13abc.com
Local man gets college degree decades after leaving school to care for family
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A huge accomplishment for a local man and a major milestone for the organization that helped make it all possible. Rodney Braziel graduated from The University of Toledo this past weekend and it was possible thanks to HOPE Toledo. 45-year-old Rodney Braziel received his diploma Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
Great Lakes Now
Ballville Dam Removal: History, trends and impacts
For more than a century, a dam divided the upstream Sandusky River from Lake Erie. People got power, but fish were prevented from reaching native spawning grounds. Then, four years ago, the dam came down, like hundreds around the Great Lakes region. It had been replaced as a power source years earlier, and environmentalists argued to restore the river’s natural course.
13abc.com
A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave facing drug charges in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave, as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County. The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made to the officer’s house while he was off duty. Emergency crews and sheriff deputies were called to K-9 handler Kyle Scott’s home on Wednesday.
13abc.com
Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moves in, the number of people needing shelter increases. Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, said staff works hard to provide enough beds to those in need. " In the winter time, we expand...
West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years. His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing. Foor says he wants everyone to feel...
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
13abc.com
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday. Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters. According to the...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
13abc.com
The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
wcmu.org
"I am changed," Whitmer says in comments played as three men are sentenced for kidnapping plot
The words, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were played in a Jackson County courtroom today as a judge deliberated on the sentencing of three men convicted over their role in the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. The three men, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were sentenced individually for their role in the plot, after being found guilty in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, being in a gang, and possessing firearms while committing a felony.
13abc.com
Dog flu is once again circulating in our area, but it is mild for most dogs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people are dealing with the flu right now and there’s a canine version of it, too. Dog flu is an upper respiratory disease, much like the human form of the virus. So what can you do to help keep your pet safe?
13abc.com
Final stages of traffic safety tool installation are underway in Sylvania Twp.
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing the final sections of a traffic control and safety measure on Tuesday. Due to the installation, there will be lane closures on northbound and southbound McCord Road, south of Central Avenue, as well as one of the two left lanes on westbound Central Avenue.
