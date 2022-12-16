ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings Thursday, 1 fatal

By Courtney Ingalls
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating two shootings Thursday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Wolcott Ave. Police say they are investigating the case as an undetermined death. Investigators say the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The call for the second shooting came in around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Goff Street. Two men sustained non life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FL4St_0jkO5gBe00
Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvAGh_0jkO5gBe00
Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puy9n_0jkO5gBe00
Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson)

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about both shootings.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

