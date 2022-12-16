Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings Thursday, 1 fatal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating two shootings Thursday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Wolcott Ave. Police say they are investigating the case as an undetermined death. Investigators say the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The call for the second shooting came in around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Goff Street. Two men sustained non life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police investigate shooting on Johnson Ave. and Goff St. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY's Cortez Grayson)

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about both shootings.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

