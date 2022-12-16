ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

Start of winter being celebrated with outdoor party in Hixon Forest area

Wednesday is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and the shortest day of the year in La Crosse, with just under 9 hours of sunlight. If you want to celebrate the winter solstice out in the snow, the Outdoor Recreation Alliance in La Crosse has a solstice party in the Upper Hixon forest on Wednesday afternoon.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Policing study committee members ponder what group hopes to accomplish

A La Crosse County committee to study local police activity is still trying to figure out its mission, nearly a year after being formed. Members of the committee surveyed themselves about what goals the group might pursue. Committee chair Tara Johnson says members have been learning about police work, and there seems to be an interest in continuing the study.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

National Weather Service La Crosse’s Kurz, who hasn’t seen Sharknado, in studio previewing Christmas, post-viewing area’s worst storm

Micheal Kurz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service La Crosse in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI

