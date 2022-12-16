Read full article on original website
Start of winter being celebrated with outdoor party in Hixon Forest area
Wednesday is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and the shortest day of the year in La Crosse, with just under 9 hours of sunlight. If you want to celebrate the winter solstice out in the snow, the Outdoor Recreation Alliance in La Crosse has a solstice party in the Upper Hixon forest on Wednesday afternoon.
Policing study committee members ponder what group hopes to accomplish
A La Crosse County committee to study local police activity is still trying to figure out its mission, nearly a year after being formed. Members of the committee surveyed themselves about what goals the group might pursue. Committee chair Tara Johnson says members have been learning about police work, and there seems to be an interest in continuing the study.
Mayo employees use virtual reality to plan for new La Crosse hospital
It may look like they’re playing video games, but staffers at Mayo in La Crosse are using virtual reality systems to help plan Mayo’s new hospital, which will open toward the end of 2024. Workers in several departments can view room plans through the special goggles, and make...
Semi, hauling 40,000-pound loader, crashes into Hokah home, where mom and son were sitting
HOKAH, Minn. — She was sitting in her living room, watching TV with her 10-year-old son when the explosion happened. More pictures of the incident can be found here. Only it wasn’t an explosion. It was a semi crashing into Jessica McFarland’s living room Monday at her home on Mill Street in Hokah.
National Weather Service La Crosse’s Kurz, who hasn’t seen Sharknado, in studio previewing Christmas, post-viewing area’s worst storm
Micheal Kurz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service La Crosse in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
