Nashville, TN

WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
smokeybarn.com

Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes interstate in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles ended with one person dead early Wednesday morning in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, three vehicles crashed on I-24 East, near Rossview Road, around 6:15 a.m. and they have confirmed at least one person has died. The status of the other motorists involved is unknown.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?. WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits. “I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,”...
NASHVILLE, TN

