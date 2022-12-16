Read full article on original website
WKRN
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
WSMV
Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Nashville mother, boyfriend charged with attempted murder of nine-month-old
A Nashville mother and her boyfriend are facing attempted murder charges after the woman's nine-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple serious injuries.
Robertson County woman located following Silver Alert
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying Pauline Campbell has been located.
smokeybarn.com
Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
WSMV
Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
Davidson County DA requests 'no action' against police who shot man in Madison
In a letter to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Nashville DA Glenn Funk wrote that three officers should be cleared of their actions for shooting a man in Madison late this year.
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
WSMV
Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24
Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
Nashville hits triple digits in murders for the year
There have been 100 murders in Nashville so far this year. The mother of Timothy Hodge says hers son was shot and killed back in August. She's pleading for the gun violence stop.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes interstate in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles ended with one person dead early Wednesday morning in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, three vehicles crashed on I-24 East, near Rossview Road, around 6:15 a.m. and they have confirmed at least one person has died. The status of the other motorists involved is unknown.
WSMV
The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?. WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits. “I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,”...
Suspect Wanted By Gallatin Police for Domestic Assault
He was involved in a domestic assault. Eliyahu Ganon has an active warrant out of Sumner County. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313 or Officer Mejia at [email protected]. Case #22-06570.
