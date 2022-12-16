ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dresses as old man for Halloween in heartbreaking ‘Ellen’ show clip

By Tracy Swartz
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Ellen DeGeneres and her DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dressed as older versions of themselves last year for the final Halloween celebration on DeGeneres’ daytime show.

Boss donned a family reunion shirt, a sweatsuit, a leather newsboy cap, a white beard and mustache and a beer belly. He used a cane stabilized by tennis balls to make his way to the DJ stand as Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” blasted from the speakers.

He “dropped it” by plopping into a chair at the booth.

“I am future ‘tWitch.’ This is ‘tWitch’ of 2061, which means I’m 79 years old,” Boss said to applause in the six-minute clip , which has more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

“They call me ‘Pop Pop’ because, look, whenever I come back I pop it for you.”

Sadly, there will be no “future tWitch” as Boss died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head earlier this week at the age of 40.

Boss died this week of suicide at the age of 40.
EllenTube YouTube

He checked into the Oak Tree Inn, an Encino hotel less than a mile from his California home, on Monday. He was found the next day by a maid after he missed his checkout.

DeGeneres — who wore a pink sweatsuit and matching visor and rode in a motorized scooter for last year’s costume — is among the celebrities who remembered the dashing dancer, revealing Boss “brought so much joy to my life.”

DeGeneres hired him as her show’s DJ in 2014. He became an executive producer in 2020 and stayed on until the finale aired last spring.

DeGeneres shared a video from that touching finale in which she paid loving tribute to Boss.

“Over a decade ago, I met someone who changed my life, and our show,” she said, bringing Boss to tears. “You always make me smile and laugh and we put a little something together just to say how much we all love you here.”

DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, saying Boss “brought so much joy to my life.”
EllenTube YouTube

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband’s passing Wednesday in a heartfelt statement obtained by The Post.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

He is survived by Holker , 34, and their three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

On Thursday, a source close to Boss shot down an unsubstantiated rumor pushed by Boss’ “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” co-star Columbus Short that he may have committed suicide because he “invested in something that took his whole life savings.”

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

