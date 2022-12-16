Read full article on original website
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Houston County judge sentences Florida man to 202 years in prison in fake doctor scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison. That's according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. They say Jimmy Lee Taylor told people he was a doctor and treated people with what he called "stem...
New York teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of cheerleader classmate
A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of a cheerleader classmate earlier this year following a Mount Vernon High School celebration. The girl, who was not identified due to her age, has been promised a sentence of three to nine years in state prison following...
Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer
A Michigan mother is taking her son’s murder case to new heights by putting up a billboard in their town in an effort to catch her son’s killer. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more on the mom’s plea to the police and to the public. Dec. 21, 2022.
WMUR.com
Hate crime reports on the rise in New Hampshire, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The number of hate crime reports has nearly doubled in the last two years in New Hampshire. Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses motivated by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. According to FBI statistics, 34 hate crimes were...
Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate
Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, 49, are asking Governor Mike Parsons to spare her life. KSDK's Justina Coronel reports.Dec. 20, 2022.
WMUR.com
NH man accused of fleeing crash scene in Florida, hiding in utility closet
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been accused of running from the scene of a crash in Florida. Police said Ian Maldonado, 30, hit a stop sign early Friday morning and then took off on foot, abandoning the vehicle. Cocoa Beach police said he was arrested...
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
Afghan brothers who assisted U.S. troops kept apart by immigration system
Two brothers from Afghanistan both worked alongside American troops to fight the Taliban from 2010 to 2019. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports on how now one brother is living freely in Texas while the other remains in federal prison facing charges for crossing the U.S. border illegally. Dec. 21, 2022.
WMUR.com
'White Mountains Mystery: The Killing of Louise Chaput,' a documentary focused on solving a brutal and random New Hampshire homicide
PINKHAM'S GRANT, N.H. — More than 20 years ago, a Canadian psychologist set out to go on a short hike after driving from Canada to the White Mountains, but she was found stabbed to death days later. Whoever killed her remains unknown. Last seen alive: Nov. 15, 2001. Reported...
Gov. Abbott reassures Texas residents on reliable power grid amid cold conditions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott reassured residents that the power grid will "remain up and running" amid a cold snap in the state, followed by chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas saying the grid is "ready and reliable."Dec. 21, 2022.
SNAP ‘skimming’ victims may get stolen benefits reimbursed
Some low-income households who were electronically robbed of the funds they use for food and denied reimbursement may soon get their stolen benefits reinstated. In recent months, thieves using hidden “skimming” devices have targeted a growing number of participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The...
6.4 earthquake kills at least two in California
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake in California killed at least two people, damaged many homes and businesses, and severed roads. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details about the impact on communities.Dec. 21, 2022.
6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home
Arkansas State Police arrested two people, including the boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, after the remains were found. WMC's Walter Murphy reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
Toy Gun Sends NH’s Gov. Wentworth District Schools Into Lockdown
The Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District was put into lockdown Wednesday morning after students reported seeing another student with a weapon in his backpack. All schools, including Kingswood Regional High School, Kingswood Regional Middle School, the Lakes Region Technology Center, the Arts Center, and Crescent Lake...
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
NBC News
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
Ohio man is sentenced to life behind bars for his role in family massacre of 8
A man was sentenced to life behind bars, with no hope of parole, on Monday for his role in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family whose lives were "cruelly taken" one night in 2016. George Wagner IV stood, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as Pike...
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
NBC News
