Louisiana State

WMUR.com

Hate crime reports on the rise in New Hampshire, FBI says

CONCORD, N.H. — The number of hate crime reports has nearly doubled in the last two years in New Hampshire. Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses motivated by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. According to FBI statistics, 34 hate crimes were...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NBC News

SNAP ‘skimming’ victims may get stolen benefits reimbursed

Some low-income households who were electronically robbed of the funds they use for food and denied reimbursement may soon get their stolen benefits reinstated. In recent months, thieves using hidden “skimming” devices have targeted a growing number of participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Toy Gun Sends NH’s Gov. Wentworth District Schools Into Lockdown

The Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District was put into lockdown Wednesday morning after students reported seeing another student with a weapon in his backpack. All schools, including Kingswood Regional High School, Kingswood Regional Middle School, the Lakes Region Technology Center, the Arts Center, and Crescent Lake...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

