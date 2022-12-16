Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews 44, Hanahan 28
Calhoun County 78, Allendale-Fairfax 54
Chesnee 62, East Rutherford, N.C. 60
Chester 52, Eau Claire 40
Combine Academy, N.C. 54, Gray Collegiate Academy 52
Dorman 72, T.L. Hanna 45
Eastside 79, Carolina High and Academy 40
Goose Creek 53, Ashley Ridge 33
Greenville 75, Greer 45
Greenwood 65, White Knoll 63
Hilton Head Prep 53, Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 52
Indian Land 59, Great Falls 46
Landrum 54, Polk County, N.C. 40
Mauldin 67, Powdersville 64
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 64, Ridge View 51
Oakbrook Prep 56, Upstate 43
Pickens 62, Liberty 49
Spring Valley 53, Richland Northeast 49
Union County 57, Spartanburg Christian 42
Westwood 64, Blythewood 57
Wren 75, J.L. Mann 55
