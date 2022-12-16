ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews 44, Hanahan 28

Calhoun County 78, Allendale-Fairfax 54

Chesnee 62, East Rutherford, N.C. 60

Chester 52, Eau Claire 40

Combine Academy, N.C. 54, Gray Collegiate Academy 52

Dorman 72, T.L. Hanna 45

Eastside 79, Carolina High and Academy 40

Goose Creek 53, Ashley Ridge 33

Goose Creek 55, Ashley Ridge 33

Greenville 75, Greer 45

Greenwood 65, White Knoll 63

Hilton Head Prep 53, Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 52

Indian Land 59, Great Falls 46

Landrum 54, Polk County, N.C. 40

Mauldin 67, Powdersville 64

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 64, Ridge View 51

Oakbrook Prep 56, Upstate 43

Pickens 62, Liberty 49

Spring Valley 53, Richland Northeast 49

Union County 57, Spartanburg Christian 42

Westwood 64, Blythewood 57

Wren 75, J.L. Mann 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

