ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BU taco spot gets 3 a.m. closing time despite community pushback

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

El Jefe's Taqueria currently has late-night locations near Northeastern, Harvard, and Emerson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oIhx_0jkO4ccX00
A food delivery gig worker, carries an order out of El Jefe's Taqueria in Cambridge. Blake Nissen/ The Boston Globe

Boston University students are getting an extra two hours of burrito bowls.

El Jefe’s Taqueria, a popular Mexican spot with locations near Northeastern, Emerson, and Harvard, is known for its fast-casual fare and late hours. The chain successfully extended its hours at its Commonwealth Avenue location near Agganis Arena from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. — but not without pushback from Boston University officials.

John Schall, the owner of El Jefe’s, told the Boston Licensing Board in a Dec. 14 hearing that the extra time will provide more “inexpensive, nutritious meals” to the restaurant’s primary audience of students and late-night workers.

“These customers are overwhelmingly students looking for a late-night meal or on a study break, they’re firefighters, they’re police officers, they’re EMTs, they’re paramedics, they’re garbage workers that work late,” Schall told the board, saying that he submitted petitions with signatures from hundreds of students and workers.

Schall referenced the store’s Northeastern location, which was previously extended from a 12 a.m. to a 3 a.m. closing time.

“Just out of those three additional hours, we’re serving over 300 customers during and between two and three in the morning at the Northeastern store,” he said. “With additional hours at the Boston University store, we’ll serve another 250 customers a day.”

Schall faced challenges from Boston University Police Chief Kelly Nee and BPD District 14 Capt. Mark Harrington who raised safety concerns.

While Nee said that El Jefe’s has been a ”wonderful neighbor” and that she could support a 2 a.m. extension, she told the board that no other local businesses are open as late as 3 a.m.

“It is not in the fabric of the neighborhood that currently exists,” she said, while Harrington added the later closing time could “potentially have more problems” for residents.

The Licensing Board approved Schall’s request Thursday in a voting hearing. The Commonwealth Avenue El Jefe’s location will join Northeastern’s in remaining open until 3 a.m. Emerson’s location on Boylston Street is open until 2 a.m., while Harvard boasts the latest closing time at 4 a.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston

Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Go inside Mass. General Hospital's hidden gem gift shop

BOSTON — When you think about Massachusetts General Hospital’s rich history, you likely think about medical care and life-saving research. But maybe the unique gift shop should also come to mind. "I don't even think they realize what a gem we are, hidden gem," said Shannon Hoyt, director...
BOSTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Military Makeover TV Show Coming to Boston Area

Producers seeking a veteran or active duty family to be featured. Producers of the award-winning home improvement show Military Makeover with Montel are looking for a Massachusetts military family to be featured in the series, which is hosted by decorated veteran Montel Williams. The show, now in its 23rd season, is coming to Boston in partnership with GE Aerospace.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These New England communities were red-hot on Zillow in 2022

A New Hampshire town landed in the top three. There’s no place like Kansas. There’s no place like Kansas. At least that’s what Zillow searchers are saying. Prairie Village, Kan., a Kansas City suburb with about 22,000 residents and upscale shopping, topped Zillow’s list of the most popular markets for searchers in 2022.
WINDHAM, NH
Daily Voice

Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts

Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
BOSTON, MA
Advocate

Boston Church Wants to Be a Home for LGBTQ+ Folks During the Holidays

Christmas Eve conjures for many a combination of the religious, spiritual, and familial. But for LGBTQ+ people, this can also mean being separated from either the tradition they and their family have followed or the queer aspect of themselves. As the senior minister of Boston’s Arlington Street Church, Kim Crawford...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Fight for Chinatown park snagged by asbestos concerns

Environmental hazards in Chinatown’s only recreational park are at the center of a yearslong battle for open space in the neighborhood. Reggie Wong Memorial Park is a paved lot near South Station that community groups have been trying to lease from the state for years. Neighborhood advocates say they need the lease to ensure the park stays in the community and to make long-awaited improvements.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation

A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
MEDWAY, MA
Boston

You can snag $20 round-trip tickets on the Amtrak Downeaster

The discount is valid for January travel. Travelers can kick off the new year exploring New England by train — for less money — with Amtrak’s $20 round-trip fare sale. Amtrak is celebrating 21 years of service on the Amtrak Downeaster, a 146-mile regional passenger train service that services 12 stations between Boston and Brunswick, Maine, by offering $20 round-trip fares. The sale, which began Thursday, is valid for travel Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Boston

‘Unnerving’: What the Tufts president said about the school’s 3 bomb threats — before a fourth on Tuesday

"The past few days have not been easy." Tufts University received another bomb threat on Tuesday morning — the fourth made on campus in the last seven days. “The university has received another threat that may be related to recent events. At this time, the Medford/Somerville campus remains open,” the university said in a public safety alert emailed to the Tufts community at 8:04 a.m. “As we continue to assess the threats, please be assured that Tufts University Police are responding with our local partners to investigate each incident. Please be advised that you will continue to see an increased public safety presence on campus.”
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Tufts evacuates 7 facilities amid third bomb threat in less than a week

School officials advised people to avoid the area. Students, faculty, and staff evacuated seven facilities on Tufts University’s Medford-Somerville campus on Monday after the school received a bomb threat — the third such threat since Wednesday. In a message to the university’s community posted online, Tufts officials advised...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
Boston Globe

Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it

The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy