Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 48, Goose Creek 36
Aynor 39, Laurence Manning Academy 35
Brashier Middle College 39, Greenville Technical Charter 36
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 31, Indian Land 18
Dorman 72, T.L. Hanna 45
East Rutherford, N.C. 81, Chesnee 24
Greer 57, Greenville 42
Landrum 71, Polk County, N.C. 33
Liberty 23, Pickens 19
Mauldin 70, Powdersville 24
R.B. Stall 48, Myrtle Beach 31
Shannon Forest Christian 39, Greenville Hurricanes 35
Spartanburg 68, Broome 44
Westwood 65, Blythewood 35
Wren 63, J.L. Mann 35
