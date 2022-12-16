ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley Ridge 48, Goose Creek 36

Aynor 39, Laurence Manning Academy 35

Brashier Middle College 39, Greenville Technical Charter 36

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 31, Indian Land 18

Dorman 72, T.L. Hanna 45

East Rutherford, N.C. 81, Chesnee 24

Greer 57, Greenville 42

Landrum 71, Polk County, N.C. 33

Liberty 23, Pickens 19

Mauldin 70, Powdersville 24

R.B. Stall 48, Myrtle Beach 31

Shannon Forest Christian 39, Greenville Hurricanes 35

Spartanburg 68, Broome 44

Westwood 65, Blythewood 35

Wren 63, J.L. Mann 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

