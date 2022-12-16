Read full article on original website
Third round of hearings held for Illinois assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The third round of hearings for the bill to ban assault weapons took place on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, magazines, and raise the age to get a firearm. Lawmakers heard from more stakeholders including law enforcement leaders, national organizations,...
How Illinois' proposal to ban assault weapons compares to other states
Illinois (KHQA) — The Protect Illinois Communities Act aims to make Illinois the 8th state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The legislation currently lists an array of pistols, shotguns, and rifles that would have to be registered with...
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.
Parson activates National Guard, emergency operations ahead of winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KHQA) — Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, announced Tuesday afternoon he was activating the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan ahead of the winter storm expected to hit later this week. Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts...
Ameren Illinois partners with google to give the gift of energy savings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ameren Illinois has partnered with Google and is offering a Google Nest Thermostat to qualifying households. Heating and energy prices are rising across the nation and Ameren officials say that smart thermostats could save between 10 to 12% on heating costs. Ameren is offering the...
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 Illinois Defensive MVP: ISAAC GENENBACHER, Central
RATIONALE: Depending on the particular contest or even moment within a particular game...the answer as to just who was the best player on the stingiest defense in Illinois Small School Football was subject to interpretation. Such is the function of Brad Dixon's By-Committe Approach to defending the field. And such...
