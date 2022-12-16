ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Two people displaced in overnight Howard County house fire

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Howard County on Wednesday. Howard County Fire & EMS units were on the scene of a house fire in the 9300 blk of Madison Avenue, Laurel. There were no reported injuries to civilians or personnel. Crews...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Truck Fire in Dorchester County

VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday. According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sets 'intense fire' to 80-year-old woman's detached garage, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Aberdeen man was arrested after investigators believe he intentionally set a senior resident's garage on fire in mid-October. 25-year-old Jacob Kyle Hickman was arrested Tuesday after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest. Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Aberdeen Fire...
ABERDEEN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Passenger Killed In Drunk Driving Crash Into Utility Pole

An Annapolis man is dead after a horrific single-vehicle drunk driving collision over the weekend, authorities say. Russell Henry Dandridge, 58, was killed after Lamar Rondell Williams, 53, crashed the vehicle they were traveling in while under the influence of alcohol, around 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Fire shares space heater safety tips following house fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Fire and EMS is warning residents on the dangers of space heaters as the months grow colder. Earlier this year, fire officials responded to a Columbia, Maryland house fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a space heater fire that had spread from the heater to a small section of carpeting.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD

