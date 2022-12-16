ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senate passes one-week stopgap as Congress races to complete yearlong spending bill

By Samantha-Jo Roth, Congressional Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Washington Examiner

The new Republican-controlled House should investigate the 2020 summer riots

Jan. 6 is in the news a lot and portrayed as an unforgivable act that must never occur again. Many people, including left-wing politicians, pundits, and even social media users, repeatedly condemn the attacks even almost two years later. And all of it is true. The Capitol riot was an abhorrent event. Yet, I noticed a recurring pattern that while many bemoan the destruction of Jan. 6, these same people ignore the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots from 2020. And, not only are these rioters ignored, they are even celebrated, such as in Washington D.C., where they painted a street with a BLM mural. It's a disgusting double standard and something that must immediately change.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Manchin says he thinks Biden will ask for Title 42 extension

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday that he believes President Biden will ask for an extension of the Title 42 immigration policy, as officials warn of chaos in border states if the policy ends this week. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Manchin about the bipartisan letter he…
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries

Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan

(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed. On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million...
MAINE STATE

