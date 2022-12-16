Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 70, Sidney 38
Central Decatur, Leon 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54
Dunkerton 84, Denver 66
English Valleys, North English 50, Colfax-Mingo 44
Janesville 40, North Butler, Greene 35
Lawton-Bronson 65, Homer, Neb. 35
Midland, Wyoming 56, Tipton 46
Missouri Valley 50, Griswold 43
Moravia 83, East Union, Afton 39
Mount Ayr 69, Wayne, Corydon 31
Newman Catholic, Mason City 56, Osage 53
Nodaway Valley 68, Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, Southwest Valley 43
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Ames 32
Wilton 88, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
MAC Shoot Out=
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 43, Heartland Christian 28
Omaha North, Neb. 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Treynor 58, Nebraska City, Neb. 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
PAC-LM vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Siouxland Community Christian vs. Walthill, Neb., ppd.
Trinity Christian High School vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Woodbury Central, Moville vs. West Sioux, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
