ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 70, Sidney 38

Central Decatur, Leon 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54

Dunkerton 84, Denver 66

English Valleys, North English 50, Colfax-Mingo 44

Janesville 40, North Butler, Greene 35

Lawton-Bronson 65, Homer, Neb. 35

Midland, Wyoming 56, Tipton 46

Missouri Valley 50, Griswold 43

Moravia 83, East Union, Afton 39

Mount Ayr 69, Wayne, Corydon 31

Newman Catholic, Mason City 56, Osage 53

Nodaway Valley 68, Martensdale-St. Marys 28

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49, Southwest Valley 43

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Ames 32

Wilton 88, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52

MAC Shoot Out=

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 43, Heartland Christian 28

Omaha North, Neb. 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Treynor 58, Nebraska City, Neb. 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

PAC-LM vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Siouxland Community Christian vs. Walthill, Neb., ppd.

Trinity Christian High School vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Woodbury Central, Moville vs. West Sioux, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy