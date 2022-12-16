Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
Gardens Aglow voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in U.S.
BOOTHBAY (WGME) – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in the country, according to USA TODAY. USA TODAY announced the top 10 Best Botanical Gardens with Holiday Lights in the country on Monday, and...
WGME
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
WGME
'It's rewarding': Portland bakeries offer internships to high school students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- During the pandemic, so many people battled stress and boredom by developing new hobbies. One that took off in a big way was baking. As the pandemic winds down, it appears the popularity of baking has continued even with young people. So much so that there is...
WGME
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
WGME
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
WGME
Maine Medical Center nurses claim hospital illegally took away paid leave benefits
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Nurses at Maine Medical Center are speaking out in response to their paid leave benefits being taken away. They say that includes paid parental leave, bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union representing the nurses, the Maine State Nurses Association, says that the announcement came last week...
WGME
Gardiner community mourns loss of Chase Fossett, MMA student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in last weekend's crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. Sunday...
WGME
Thousands of Mainers could end up homeless as pandemic-era relief programs end
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Thousands of Mainers living in hotels could soon be homeless without more resources in place. The Mills administration says that’s a real possibility, especially as a pandemic-era program runs out of money. The governor’s Winter Emergency Energy Relief package has millions of dollars in it for...
WGME
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WGME
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
WGME
Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
WGME
Portland school board addresses payroll issues in 'State of the Schools' address
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday night's annual “State of the Schools” address gave more insight into the payroll problems plaguing Portland Public Schools and how they're being solved. The superintendent cited those problems as a reason for his recent resignation. “Our payroll system has been in crisis for...
WGME
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WGME
'I don't have no place to go:' Lewiston approves ban on homeless staying in public parks
LEWISTON (WGME) – There will be no more sleeping in public parks in Lewiston, as the city council voted to ban people from sleeping in public places Tuesday night. Those who are currently unhoused say this is going to drastically hurt a lot of people, but the police chief says this decision came from complaints about safety in Lewiston.
WGME
Police make arrest in Fourth of July shooting in Portland's Kennedy Park housing complex
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in the Kennedy Park housing complex on the Fourth of July. Police say 46-year-old Hamza Hassan was arrested in Massachusetts Monday. Hassan was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct. “It...
WGME
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WGME
Vehicle catches fire following crash on Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND (WGME) – Part of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down due to a crash in the Portland area. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the crash happened on the southbound side between Exit 52 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. Drivers traveling southbound are being diverted off...
WGME
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WGME
Buxton police chief on paid administrative leave 'pending internal investigation'
BUXTON (WGME) -- Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline has been placed on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation.”. Buxton Select Board Chair Frank Pulsoni told the CBS I-Team that Cline was put on leave last Thursday, but can’t comment further. Pulsoni did say they are “just getting...
WGME
Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
Comments / 0