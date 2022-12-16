ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WGME

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
WGME

Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WGME

Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man

WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Vehicle catches fire following crash on Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND (WGME) – Part of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down due to a crash in the Portland area. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the crash happened on the southbound side between Exit 52 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. Drivers traveling southbound are being diverted off...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
FALMOUTH, ME

