Baton Rouge, LA

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 55, Scotlandville 43

Alexandria 54, Vidalia 14

Bolton 57, Rapides 17

C.E. Byrd 51, Airline 45

Cecilia 60, Lake Charles College Prep 57

Central Catholic 58, West St. Mary 43

Church Point 46, Teurlings Catholic 28

Destrehan 48, Belle Chasse 30

Dutchtown 64, West Monroe 27

Elizabeth 50, Kinder 42

Evans 60, Pickering 24

Florien 27, Sulphur 22

Grace Christian 41, Louisiana School for the Deaf 22

Hahnville 57, Central Lafourche 39

Harrisonburg 43, Kilbourne 26

Highland Baptist 76, Centerville 18

LaSalle 80, Downsville 50

Leesville 60, Converse 39

Logansport 60, North DeSoto 55

Mandeville 63, Covington 31

Montgomery 59, Ferriday 53

North Vermilion 43, Ascension Episcopal 16

Oberlin 53, Oakdale 51

Pitkin 55, Tioga 39

Plaquemine 41, East Iberville 20

Riverdale 72, S. B. Wright 15

Simsboro 52, Green Oaks 17

South Beauregard 51, Anacoco 44

South Plaquemines 51, Helen Cox 13

Southside 50, Family Christian Academy 28

St. Charles Catholic 36, Lutcher 27

Vinton 44, Pine Prairie 21

Walker 64, Chapelle 25

Woodlawn (BR) 61, Istrouma 22

Zwolle 61, Winnfield 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. Abramson, ccd.

North Caddo vs. North Webster, ccd.

Saline vs. Doyline, ccd.

St. Helena vs. Madison Prep, ccd.

Thrive vs. Berwick, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

