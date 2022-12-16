Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 55, Scotlandville 43
Alexandria 54, Vidalia 14
Bolton 57, Rapides 17
C.E. Byrd 51, Airline 45
Cecilia 60, Lake Charles College Prep 57
Central Catholic 58, West St. Mary 43
Church Point 46, Teurlings Catholic 28
Destrehan 48, Belle Chasse 30
Dutchtown 64, West Monroe 27
Elizabeth 50, Kinder 42
Evans 60, Pickering 24
Florien 27, Sulphur 22
Grace Christian 41, Louisiana School for the Deaf 22
Hahnville 57, Central Lafourche 39
Harrisonburg 43, Kilbourne 26
Highland Baptist 76, Centerville 18
LaSalle 80, Downsville 50
Leesville 60, Converse 39
Logansport 60, North DeSoto 55
Mandeville 63, Covington 31
Montgomery 59, Ferriday 53
North Vermilion 43, Ascension Episcopal 16
Oberlin 53, Oakdale 51
Pitkin 55, Tioga 39
Plaquemine 41, East Iberville 20
Riverdale 72, S. B. Wright 15
Simsboro 52, Green Oaks 17
South Beauregard 51, Anacoco 44
South Plaquemines 51, Helen Cox 13
Southside 50, Family Christian Academy 28
St. Charles Catholic 36, Lutcher 27
Vinton 44, Pine Prairie 21
Walker 64, Chapelle 25
Woodlawn (BR) 61, Istrouma 22
Zwolle 61, Winnfield 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Livingston Collegiate Academy vs. Abramson, ccd.
North Caddo vs. North Webster, ccd.
Saline vs. Doyline, ccd.
St. Helena vs. Madison Prep, ccd.
Thrive vs. Berwick, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
