Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co. 76, Glasgow 74
Bath Co. 90, Bluegrass United Home 71
Boyd Co. 107, Fairview 65
Burgin 58, Trinity Christian 55
Clay Co. 55, Jackson Co. 50
Eminence 70, Lou. Portland Christian 48
Garrard Co. 64, Danville Christian 60
Grant Co. 53, Williamstown 34
Graves Co. 73, Ballard Memorial 71
Hazard 53, Perry Co. Central 50
Heritage Christian Academy 76, Bellevue 35
Johnson Central 59, East Ridge 44
Lewis Co. 79, Rose Hill Christian 35
Lex. Tates Creek 66, Lex. Lafayette 54
Ludlow 76, Dayton 41
Lyon Co. 85, Hopkins Co. Central 51
Madisonville-North Hopkins 46, University Heights 45
Mayfield 66, Hickman Co. 50
McCracken County 67, St. Mary 33
Morgan Co. 60, Estill Co. 45
Newport 55, Dixie Heights 33
North Bullitt 74, Lou. Shawnee 54
Oldham County 96, Bullitt Central 49
Phelps 71, Hurley, Va. 48
Pineville 83, Red Bird 33
Powell Co. 84, Jackson City 56
Rowan Co. 78, Elliott Co. 26
Shelby Valley 70, Jenkins 39
Somerset Christian 70, Oneida Baptist 46
Union Co. 71, Caldwell Co. 61
Villa Madonna 51, Calvary Christian 12
Western Hills 75, Lex. Sayre 72
Whitley Co. 87, Knox Central 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
