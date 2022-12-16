ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 76, Glasgow 74

Bath Co. 90, Bluegrass United Home 71

Boyd Co. 107, Fairview 65

Burgin 58, Trinity Christian 55

Clay Co. 55, Jackson Co. 50

Eminence 70, Lou. Portland Christian 48

Garrard Co. 64, Danville Christian 60

Grant Co. 53, Williamstown 34

Graves Co. 73, Ballard Memorial 71

Hazard 53, Perry Co. Central 50

Heritage Christian Academy 76, Bellevue 35

Johnson Central 59, East Ridge 44

Lewis Co. 79, Rose Hill Christian 35

Lex. Tates Creek 66, Lex. Lafayette 54

Ludlow 76, Dayton 41

Lyon Co. 85, Hopkins Co. Central 51

Madisonville-North Hopkins 46, University Heights 45

Mayfield 66, Hickman Co. 50

McCracken County 67, St. Mary 33

Morgan Co. 60, Estill Co. 45

Newport 55, Dixie Heights 33

North Bullitt 74, Lou. Shawnee 54

Oldham County 96, Bullitt Central 49

Phelps 71, Hurley, Va. 48

Pineville 83, Red Bird 33

Powell Co. 84, Jackson City 56

Rowan Co. 78, Elliott Co. 26

Shelby Valley 70, Jenkins 39

Somerset Christian 70, Oneida Baptist 46

Union Co. 71, Caldwell Co. 61

Villa Madonna 51, Calvary Christian 12

Western Hills 75, Lex. Sayre 72

Whitley Co. 87, Knox Central 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy