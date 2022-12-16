ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jan. 6 Committee Sends DOJ Historic Criminal Referral of Trump Over Capitol Riot

The Jan. 6 select House committee voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and potential prosecution for trying to overturn the 2020 election. The criminal referral of Trump accuses him of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Chalkbeat

What the new federal spending bill means for students and schools

A new bipartisan federal spending bill could send more money to schools serving students from low-income families and increase access to summer meals.The bill, unveiled Tuesday, includes tens of billions of dollars committed to schools, student support programs, and college funding. Among the bill’s provisions are additional investments in programs that support English language learners, child care for student parents, rural education, as well as increased funding for historically Black colleges...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

IRS Was ‘Asleep at the Wheel' for Failing to Audit Trump Tax Returns, Senate Finance Chair Says

The Internal Revenue Service was "asleep at the wheel" when it came to handling former President Donald Trump's tax returns, said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. His assessment came after a House committee reported that the IRS had only started one mandatory audit of Trump's personal income tax returns during his four years in the White House.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Peru Congress Tentatively Approves Plan to Hold Elections in 2024 Amid Unrest

Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan on Tuesday to hold early elections in 2024 in an attempt to defuse a national political crisis after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal, approved by a two-thirds majority of the legislature, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy