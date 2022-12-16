Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Committee Sends DOJ Historic Criminal Referral of Trump Over Capitol Riot
The Jan. 6 select House committee voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and potential prosecution for trying to overturn the 2020 election. The criminal referral of Trump accuses him of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
What the new federal spending bill means for students and schools
A new bipartisan federal spending bill could send more money to schools serving students from low-income families and increase access to summer meals.The bill, unveiled Tuesday, includes tens of billions of dollars committed to schools, student support programs, and college funding. Among the bill’s provisions are additional investments in programs that support English language learners, child care for student parents, rural education, as well as increased funding for historically Black colleges...
IRS Was ‘Asleep at the Wheel' for Failing to Audit Trump Tax Returns, Senate Finance Chair Says
The Internal Revenue Service was "asleep at the wheel" when it came to handling former President Donald Trump's tax returns, said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. His assessment came after a House committee reported that the IRS had only started one mandatory audit of Trump's personal income tax returns during his four years in the White House.
EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger
The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration's latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
Zelenskyy to Meet With Biden, Address U.S. Congress on His First Known Wartime Trip Outside Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday and then deliver an address to a joint session of Congress at 7:30 p.m. The visit is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion last February. It comes as the...
Peru Congress Tentatively Approves Plan to Hold Elections in 2024 Amid Unrest
Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan on Tuesday to hold early elections in 2024 in an attempt to defuse a national political crisis after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal, approved by a two-thirds majority of the legislature, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and...
