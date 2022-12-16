Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive.

On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run.

One of the victims said he remains hopeful that he will be back on the job in a matter of weeks.

“It’s material things. I’d rather choose my life over material things,” said the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous out of safety concerns.

The young man recalls doing lawn care work with two colleagues at a home on Barfield Road in East Memphis around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

He said a man in a hoodie came up to them with a gun.

“He was like, ‘Give me everything.’ So I gave him everything that I had. I didn’t have much. But to give him something so he can go off, but I guess he wasn’t satisfied with what I gave him,” the victim said.

According to a police report, the robber got away with wallets and cell phones.

He then fired several rounds, hitting the young man in the buttocks and his colleague in the leg before running off to a car up the road.

“I mean, I knew I was hit, obviously, because he shot him, and then he shot me. So it happens. Nothing I can do about it. It’s in the past, so I’ve got to move on,” said the victim.

The young man says he learned a lesson and hopes others can learn from his experience too.

“Just be careful around your surroundings. Wherever you go, check your surroundings, so you know you’re safe. Because it happened in a matter of seconds, you won’t see it coming,” he said.

Police say the robber may be in a light blue Infinity G35.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the victims. If you would like to donate, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.