ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?

Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
FORT WORTH, TX
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
inforney.com

Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash

Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months

More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy