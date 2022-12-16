Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ramble Room to Open in Snider Plaza Spring 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
inforney.com
Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
2 dead after crash on wet roadway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and […]
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
KLTV
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
