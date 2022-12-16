ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football locks in Class of 2023

Penn State’s start to the early signing period on Wednesday ended with the official signing of 22 members of its Class of 2023. The recruiting class is one balanced with offense and defense and will add some terrific quality and depth on the line of scrimmage a year after addressing some skill positions in the Class of 2022. And while the latest recruiting class didn’t necessarily go off without a mild bump in the road on the first day of the early signing period, it is getting head coach James Franklin excited about the program’s future. Penn State made sure to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
BetMGM Ohio sign-up deal: $200 bet credit for early registration

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM Ohio promo code, sports lovers in OH looking to place a wager on any event starting January 1st can collect...
OHIO STATE
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball stars for Dec. 20, 2022

Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – Jekot poured in a career-high 41 points in an Eagles victory over King’s Park, Va. in the...
FanDuel promo code unlocks $2,500 sweat free first bet for NBA and NHL

Dimers.com provides exclusive content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, sports fans betting on any sporting event today can receive a $2,500 sweat-free first bet by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. There’s endless NBA and NHL action in store for Wednesday, so this has come at the perfect time.
MINNESOTA STATE
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff

Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
HERSHEY, PA
