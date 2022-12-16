Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ramble Room to Open in Snider Plaza Spring 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former LSU WR Jack Bech Announces Transfer Destination
Former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has announced he will be transferring to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign for the Tigers in 2021, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two with LSU. Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards...
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
NWS Confirms 15th Tornado Touched Down In Texas During Storm Outbreak
Another tornado was confirmed in Texas.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
easttexasradio.com
Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton
A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road
On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
irvingweekly.com
Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Two killed, one critical following multi-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas
Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital because of a very serious crash in Dallas Thursday night. Police have not said which driver was to blame.
fox4news.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
The Former Police Officer Who Shot And Killed Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Found Guilty Of Manslaughter
Atatiana Jefferson was killed at her mother’s home in Texas in 2019 by police officer Aaron Dean, who was responding to a nonemergency call about an open front door.
