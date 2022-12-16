ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months

More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
easttexasradio.com

Wills Point Woman Dies In Wreck Near Canton

A blown tire on I-20 west of Canton killed Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point. She was driving a box-truck westbound on the Interstate when a tire blew out, causing her to lose control of the truck, and she ran off the road and struck a tree. Officials pronounced her at the scene.
CANTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road

On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas

As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX

