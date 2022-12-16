Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
KSAT 12
LIVE VIDEO CHAT: Join KSAT meteorologists as first freeze moves through San Antonio, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
An arctic cold front will sweep across Texas on Thursday (12/22), bringing a widespread hard freeze by Friday (12/23) morning. With Christmas this weekend and the recent memory of the February 2021 winter storm in mind, you may be paying closer attention to the weather in the coming days. Your...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake Overlook parking, access to dam to remain closed thru Jan. 31
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The temporary closure of Overlook parking at Canyon Lake and access to the dam has been extended for at least another month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the closure, originally scheduled from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, has been extended through Jan. 31, 2023.
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
KSAT 12
New seafood restaurant ‘Go Fish Market’ to open in San Antonio on Jan. 12
SAN ANTONIO – Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter are adding a new seafood restaurant to their growing list of ventures. Go Fish Market will open on Jan. 12 near the Pearl at 125 W. Grayson St., a news release said. The café will be the Carpenter’s fourth undertaking...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
KSAT 12
La Panadería tops Yelp’s list of best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas
San Antonio’s La Panadería made Yelp’s Top 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate list. This is the cafe’s second year making the coveted listing. The directory was made from Yelp data, including reviews that mentioned the words “hot chocolate” and ratings. Brothers José...
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023, will return in 2024
SAN ANTONIO – The 45th annual Cowboy Breakfast tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, has been officially canceled, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday. Board members said last month that the annual breakfast was in danger of not happening next year due to inflation putting a strain on sponsorships and funding.
KSAT 12
Last-minute preps to do on your house before freezing temps arrive later this week
SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. It will be a chilly Christmas weekend, and hopefully, you have checked to ensure everything around your home is ready for the season’s first freeze. When it comes to...
KSAT 12
Arctic cold front could affect VIA service
SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
KSAT 12
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first location in San Antonio on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its doors on Wednesday at its first San Antonio location. The restaurant found its way to the Alamo City from its success as a scrappy late-night pop-up stand launched by four friends to a hot chicken sensation. The...
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
KSAT 12
Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response
SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
KSAT 12
Pet shelter in need of temporary fosters ahead of arctic cold front
SAN ANTONIO – God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters to help keep dogs warm throughout the upcoming arctic blast this week. The rescue organization currently has over 600 dogs, which is more than double its capacity, a news release said. Due to overcrowding, the shelter has to use...
KSAT 12
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
KSAT 12
Police find AK-47, loaded magazines, rope, zip-ties in man’s car after he stared down a law office in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A Luling man was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday on multiple charges after police say he took specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation for aggravated assault. Seguin police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 100 block of W Donegan Street...
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
KSAT 12
These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks
SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks. Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.
