3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Early signing day: UF, FSU and UCF bolster their 2023 recruiting classes
As the sun rose on Early Signing Day, the 2023 recruiting classes for some of Florida’s biggest college football programs began to solidify.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Matt LaFleur admits he deserves criticism for flaw fixed far too late
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team has been underutilizing their secret weapon on special teams: Keisean Nixon. Special teams units often get overlooked in NFL analysis, with the game-changing contributions usually going under the radar. This time, it’s a team that overlooked what one special...
Get to Know: Florida A&M Continues Rigorous Schedule in Lexington
Kentucky basketball has one final tune-up before the beginning of Southeastern Conference play, in the form of the Florida A&M Rattlers. Coming out of the SWAC, FAMU is taking part in the second annual Unity Series and is looking for what would be the biggest upset of the season. The No. ...
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
