President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties
The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
First Coast News
St. Johns County investigating death N Crossroad area
Deputies were called to the area of N Crossroad Monday morning for a call of a deceased person. Cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
First Coast News
Deputies: Person found dead in St. Johns County
Investigators were called to the area early Monday for a deceased individual. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the St. Johns County sheriff.
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Arctic trough to bring iguana-freezing temps to South Florida just in time for Christmas
Who wouldn’t want to wake up on Christmas morning to falling iguanas? South Floridians have that in store and more this holiday weekend, as an arctic trough creating blizzards across the central U.S moves south, bringing flurries of green reptiles, not snow, to the region. Weather The week leading up to Christmas is already off to a bumpy start, as a low pressure system moves eastward across ...
wlrn.org
Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry
Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
News4Jax.com
Death investigation underway in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation was underway Monday in rural St. Johns County, deputies said. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in the early morning hours to a property on North Crossroad, north of County Road 214, “in reference to a deceased individual.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot sells O’Reilly Auto Parts building
Jacksonville-based Corner Lot announced that four months after completing its first build-to-suit project for a national retailer, it sold the O’Reilly Auto Parts building at 1335 St. Johns Parkway in Saint Johns for $2.8 million to Park Plaza L.L.C. The 7,225-square-foot building is in Phase II of Corner Lot’s...
Florida lawyer explains impact of new property insurance law on homeowners
The new property insurance laws, passed during the special session, will impact all homeowners. 8 On Your Side has the five major takeaways from the special session.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida
The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade
On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Months after Florida was hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, a slowdown continues in getting travel trailers out to displaced Floridians whose homes were battered or destroyed. The efforts involve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed Kevin Guthrie, the state’s emergency management director “not to wait on FEMA […] The post DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
First Coast News
'Am I dreaming? Pinch me!' St Augustine woman exclaims when she receives $500
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Mary Frazier is a single woman in St. Augustine described as “wonderful and adorable.”. She has health issues and trouble making ends meet, with sometimes groceries are tough to afford. So Frazier’s friend Phyllis and I approached her door one day this month.
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
