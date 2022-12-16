ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

albanymagic.com

Big News on Albany’s Biggest Eyesore

The large dilapidated and crumbling structure that hovers in the Albany Skyline just received a major gift from New York State. The Times Union reports that a grant worth $9.75 million to restore the long abandoned Central Warehouse has been awarded to the city. It’s estimated the building, a former...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow

It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
NORTHVILLE, NY
WNYT

Albany fire displaces 8 people

An investigation is underway into a fire at an Albany apartment building early Monday morning. The Albany Fire Department responded to the scene at 560 North Pearl St. around 4 a.m. We are told that eight people were displaced. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

The Story Behind The Monster Eric Church Hit Written In Albany

While waiting to take the stage at GNA's Countryfest back in 2012, Eric Church took inspiration from a NASCAR race on his tour bus television. There is something about Eric Chruch's songs that strike a nerve, deep in your soul. They take you to places past and present with their imagery and heartfelt lyrics. Songs like "Springsteen," "Hell Of A View," "Give Me Back My Hometown," and many more come to mind for me as just having that extra something special that brightens the canvas of my imagination and causes my heart to tick a beat faster. Maybe those same songs or some other Church cuts do it for you. It turns out, one of those special Church songs not only has a connection to your soul but also to the place you call home.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing man in Colonie

The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

City of Schenectady: differing opinion on snow removal cleanup

SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Upper Union Street neighborhood resident Deven Moore was one of many digging his car out Saturday after the snowstorm. "It was tough getting to work, I work in Albany, and i was late to work because the roads were so bad; it was around 6 o'clock. at night."
SCHENECTADY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

TD Bank in Hudson Falls robbed

The TD Bank at 14 Main Street, Hudson Falls was robbed today, December 20, the Hudson Falls Police Department announced in a press release posted on Facebook. “At approximately 9:43 a.m., a black male wearing a black jacket, winter hat, and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money,” police said.
HUDSON FALLS, NY

