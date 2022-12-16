Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Best pizza places near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.
albanymagic.com
Big News on Albany’s Biggest Eyesore
The large dilapidated and crumbling structure that hovers in the Albany Skyline just received a major gift from New York State. The Times Union reports that a grant worth $9.75 million to restore the long abandoned Central Warehouse has been awarded to the city. It’s estimated the building, a former...
Miami man sentenced for Albany skimming scheme
A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.
newyorkalmanack.com
Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow
It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
Police: Stillwater man arrested for driving stolen car
A Stillwater man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving a car stolen out of Colonie. Zachary Barry, 33, faces multiple charges.
WNYT
Albany fire displaces 8 people
An investigation is underway into a fire at an Albany apartment building early Monday morning. The Albany Fire Department responded to the scene at 560 North Pearl St. around 4 a.m. We are told that eight people were displaced. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
Local attorney to fill Cohoes City Court vacancy
Local attorney Francisco Calderon has been selected to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Cohoes City Court, according to Mayor Bill Keeler.
The Story Behind The Monster Eric Church Hit Written In Albany
While waiting to take the stage at GNA's Countryfest back in 2012, Eric Church took inspiration from a NASCAR race on his tour bus television. There is something about Eric Chruch's songs that strike a nerve, deep in your soul. They take you to places past and present with their imagery and heartfelt lyrics. Songs like "Springsteen," "Hell Of A View," "Give Me Back My Hometown," and many more come to mind for me as just having that extra something special that brightens the canvas of my imagination and causes my heart to tick a beat faster. Maybe those same songs or some other Church cuts do it for you. It turns out, one of those special Church songs not only has a connection to your soul but also to the place you call home.
Albany woman accused of burglary, package theft
An Albany woman has been arrested after police said she broke into two homes and took items from a package at a third residence.
Albany County delivers gifts to families in need
Members of the Albany County Legislature delivered gifts to multiple families on Monday as part of the county's Adopt-A-Family program.
Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
Schenectady man arraigned on murder charge
A Schenectady man was arraigned in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, among other charges. Anthony Romero, 24, was arrested back in November.
WNYT
Search underway for missing man in Colonie
The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
WRGB
City of Schenectady: differing opinion on snow removal cleanup
SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Upper Union Street neighborhood resident Deven Moore was one of many digging his car out Saturday after the snowstorm. "It was tough getting to work, I work in Albany, and i was late to work because the roads were so bad; it was around 6 o'clock. at night."
glensfallschronicle.com
TD Bank in Hudson Falls robbed
The TD Bank at 14 Main Street, Hudson Falls was robbed today, December 20, the Hudson Falls Police Department announced in a press release posted on Facebook. “At approximately 9:43 a.m., a black male wearing a black jacket, winter hat, and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money,” police said.
Albany man sentenced after unemployment fraud
The US Attorney's office announces the sentencing of Irvis Jorge, 44 to 364 days in jail. Jorge was allegedly involved in fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits while a state prisoner.
