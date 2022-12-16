Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16. An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.
wbrc.com
CVS, Walgreens place limits on certain OTC pediatric medications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are putting limits on the amount of cold medicine you can buy for your kids. The move comes amid a surge of flu, COVID and other respiratory illnesses. Increased demand for over-the-counter medications like children’s pain and fever reducers is what prompted...
wbrc.com
Economic Impact Report shows World Games brought in $165 million dollars; lower than original projections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study showed that The World Games did not bring in as much money to Birmingham’s economy as event organizers planned. Originally expected to generate more than $250 million in revenue, the study showed the economic impact was actually around 30% less. The study...
wbrc.com
Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission President touches on Birmingham-Southern’s financial aid request
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College is in a financial hole and seeking millions from the state, city and county, while also trying to replenish its endowment with private donations. Today we’re hearing dozens of people have been calling their Jefferson County Commissioners with opinions on the proposed bailout.
Leeds council tables report on city transactions
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A resolution releasing a report on city transactions brought up by Councilman Eric Turner at the Dec. 5 meeting was tabled after a lengthy executive session on Monday, Dec. 19, pending more information. At the Dec. 5 meeting, Councilman Eric Turner brought up two transactions made in […]
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes
O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
Bham Now
CEO Mark Crosswhite took a stand for inclusive growth—what it means for Birmingham now
Since March 2014, Mark Crosswhite has served as President and CEO of Alabama Power, a company that provides electricity to more than 1.5 million customers across the state. When he retires on December 31, 2022, part of his legacy will be the 2021 launch of Prosper, a nonprofit focused on equitable and inclusive growth throughout the region. We talked with J.W. Carpenter of Prosper and Corey Anand of Kaya Health to learn more.
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire graduating 80 new recruits in the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire now has a full class of 80 new recruits set to graduate in the new year. Birmingham Firefighters Association Local 117 President, Stephen Cook, said the department is still short staffed and operating thin, but not critically low. He said about 15% of the department is in recruit school right now, but they graduate early in the new year.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-Southern College seeking millions in aid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has been around for over a century and shaped thousands of lives since educators first opened their doors. However those doors could close if an influx of cash is not funneled in to the private college. Legislators and school leaders are looking for solutions....
Bham Now
60+ new places to eat & drink in Birmingham that opened in 2022
The new Birmingham restaurants and bars that opened in 2022 were nothing short of exciting. If you’re wondering where you should go to eat or drink in The Magic City, we bet these places will be your new go-to spots. Avondale. Chino’s Taco Stop | They’re nailing Mexican classics...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
wbrc.com
Harbin Pharmacy making amoxicillin compound during nationwide shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents across the country are still struggling to find amoxicillin suspension. The antibiotic is typically used to treat respiratory illnesses in kids, among other bacterial infections. The FDA posted the shortage as far back as October, citing the reason as a “demand increase for the drug.”...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25. The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the...
Why Krispy Kreme on US 280 closed
If you love Krispy Kreme donuts - and who doesn’t? - it just got harder to get them “hot and fresh.”. Krispy Kreme on U.S. 280 closed this week, part of a new corporate strategy that is closing about 20 stores nationwide this year and into early 2023, said Rob Ballew, vice president of external relations for Krispy Kreme.
Birmingham-Southern College’s future at stake as lawmakers discuss $37.5 million bailout
Jefferson County’s legislative delegation is convening today with Birmingham-Southern College President Daniel Coleman to hear why the private college on the city’s west side should get $30 million from the state - $37.5 million in public funds overall - while seeking to raise $200 million in donations to stay alive.
wbrc.com
Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone. Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going. Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were...
Comments / 0