ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotoisd.org

DeSoto Eagles Football Team are State Champions

The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to celebrate its UIL-6A Division II State Championship DeSoto Eagles Football team. The team won the state dance over Austin Vandegrift in a convincing victory of 42-17 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The First Quarter closed with an even nil for both the...
DESOTO, TX
247Sports

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad officially a Longhorn

The Longhorns went into the 2023 cycle looking for an elite cornerback, and they found one in Malik Muhammad. The four-star prospect from Dallas South Oak Cliff signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday. Muhammad chose the Longhorns in July over 42 other offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Though Texas seemed to be fading during the early part of the cycle, the Longhorns made a strong run at Muhammad during the spring before eventually landing him during the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates

Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
FORT WORTH, TX
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Duncanville takes over No. 1 spot in MaxPreps Top 25

The Panthers have won 60 of their past 61 games dating back to back to the 2020-21 season and own five wins over ranked opponents this season. A thrilling week of games at the City of Palms Classic sets up a pair of dream semifinal matchups as No. 2 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) faces No. 4 Columbus (Miami) and No. 3 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) battles No. 5 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) after all four quarterfinal matchups came down to the wire earlier on Monday.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Ronny Golf Park set to debut with 2-acre, lighted course

The Ronny Golf Park is a 2-acre, lighted golf park designed with junior golfers in mind. (Rendering courtesy Northern Texas PGA) The North Texas section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America is opening a 2-acre public golf park in January at 16124 Championship Drive, according to a news release. The Ronny Golf Park is lighted, made entirely of synthetic turf and was designed with junior golfers in mind. It will feature two reduced-size replica 18th-hole putting greens from PGA Frisco’s east and west courses, two chipping greens, a third practice putting green and an 18-hole putting course.
FRISCO, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast

Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
GRAPEVINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy