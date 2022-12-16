Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ramble Room to Open in Snider Plaza Spring 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Duncanville finishes No. 1 in final Texas MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Texas came to a close over the weekend. Duncanville was among the winners, beating North Shore (Houston) in the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Panthers to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
desotoisd.org
DeSoto Eagles Football Team are State Champions
The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to celebrate its UIL-6A Division II State Championship DeSoto Eagles Football team. The team won the state dance over Austin Vandegrift in a convincing victory of 42-17 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The First Quarter closed with an even nil for both the...
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
WFAA
Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff's back-to-back state championships postponed to Jan. 7
DALLAS — A parade to celebrate the South Oak Cliff High School football team's back-to-back state championships has been postponed due to weather. The parade was originally scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 23, but due to the arctic air that'll bring temperatures to dangerous levels, the event will now be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad officially a Longhorn
The Longhorns went into the 2023 cycle looking for an elite cornerback, and they found one in Malik Muhammad. The four-star prospect from Dallas South Oak Cliff signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday. Muhammad chose the Longhorns in July over 42 other offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Though Texas seemed to be fading during the early part of the cycle, the Longhorns made a strong run at Muhammad during the spring before eventually landing him during the summer.
247Sports
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
High School Football Player Gets Stuck in Salvation Army Kettle in Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A high school football player who was playing in a State Championship game in Arlington, Tx got stuck in the famous red kettle at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys have these large kettles on the sideline of their field in AT&T Stadium in an effort to promote the annual Salvation Army fundraiser for the holidays.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Duncanville takes over No. 1 spot in MaxPreps Top 25
The Panthers have won 60 of their past 61 games dating back to back to the 2020-21 season and own five wins over ranked opponents this season. A thrilling week of games at the City of Palms Classic sets up a pair of dream semifinal matchups as No. 2 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) faces No. 4 Columbus (Miami) and No. 3 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) battles No. 5 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) after all four quarterfinal matchups came down to the wire earlier on Monday.
DeSoto, December 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in DeSoto. The DeSoto High School soccer team will have a game with DeSoto High School on December 19, 2022, 16:00:00. The DeSoto High School soccer team will have a game with DeSoto High School on December 19, 2022, 17:30:00.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
The Ronny Golf Park set to debut with 2-acre, lighted course
The Ronny Golf Park is a 2-acre, lighted golf park designed with junior golfers in mind. (Rendering courtesy Northern Texas PGA) The North Texas section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America is opening a 2-acre public golf park in January at 16124 Championship Drive, according to a news release. The Ronny Golf Park is lighted, made entirely of synthetic turf and was designed with junior golfers in mind. It will feature two reduced-size replica 18th-hole putting greens from PGA Frisco’s east and west courses, two chipping greens, a third practice putting green and an 18-hole putting course.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
Twin Peaks Celebrates Newest Fort Worth-Area Location
This marks the brand’s eighth new lodge in 2022, 31st location in Texas and 94th systemwide
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
